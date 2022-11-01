ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

tmpresale.com

Kevin Kaarl’s show in San Francisco, CA – pre-sale code

A Kevin Kaarl pre-sale password is finally here! For a short time you can order great tickets before the public. Now is the right time to buy your tickets – before they go onsale and sell out! Purchase your tickets right now to go and see Kevin Kaarl in San Francisco, CA!
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose

As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area. On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.
SAN JOSE, CA
offmetro.com

10 Unique Coffee Shops in San Francisco You MUST Try

San Francisco is well-known for its vibrant cafe culture, and there are countless cafes to choose from in the city. However, if you want to try something new and unique, look no further than these coffee shops. At some, you can enjoy CBD-infused drinks, which lately have become extremely popular online, and you can find a great selection at places like Canna Cabana, for example. Others make for a fun atmosphere and offer traditional coffee options. Next time your caffeine fix calls for something out of the ordinary, give one of these unique coffee shops a try. You won’t be disappointed.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4

4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend

(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
theburlingameb.org

Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles

Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
scotscoop.com

Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability

Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay

SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022

Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
PALO ALTO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge

A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million

1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
ALAMO, CA
tinybeans.com

Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in the Bay Area

Fantastic feasts! These San Francisco restaurants offer take-out and dine-in Thanksgiving dinner for a stress-free Thanksgiving Day. Treat yourself and your family to a Thanksgiving without the stress or fuss this year by pre-ordering your turkey dinner to devour at home or skip the dishes all together and dine at one of our favorite Bay Area’s restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. With either plan, you can relax, put your feet up, and actually have a chance to watch the Macy’s 96th annual parade (there’s a rumor that Bluey plans to make an appearance this year). These are our favorite to-go, delivery, and restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners in the Bay Area. And once you’ve decided where and what to eat, don’t forget to make a plan to buy your Christmas tree, check out all the holiday light displays happening around San Francisco as well as see how many nearby holiday bucket list events you can check off this year.
LAMONT, CA
The Almanac Online

Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos

The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
LOS ALTOS, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA

