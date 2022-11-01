Read full article on original website
KSBW.com
Taylor Swift adds second concert date in Bay Area in August 2023
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Music superstar Taylor Swift has announced that she is adding a second concert in the Bay Area to The Eras Tour tour due to overwhelming demand. The shows will be on July 29 and August 3 at Levi's Stadium. It's Swift's first time at Levi's...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Bring Safety Kits to Unhoused Residents in San Jose
As temperatures drop and a significant storm moves in, there is growing concern about the safety of tens of thousands without homes in the Bay Area. On Friday advocates for the unhoused in San Jose are trying to help supply those in need, not only for the upcoming cold. But also, for another growing risk, getting hit and killed by cars at night.
offmetro.com
10 Unique Coffee Shops in San Francisco You MUST Try
San Francisco is well-known for its vibrant cafe culture, and there are countless cafes to choose from in the city. However, if you want to try something new and unique, look no further than these coffee shops. At some, you can enjoy CBD-infused drinks, which lately have become extremely popular online, and you can find a great selection at places like Canna Cabana, for example. Others make for a fun atmosphere and offer traditional coffee options. Next time your caffeine fix calls for something out of the ordinary, give one of these unique coffee shops a try. You won’t be disappointed.
KTVU FOX 2
Nostalgia for sale: San Jose Super Toy Show a fantasyland for kids, 'adult kids' alike
SAN JOSE, Calif. - For Benny Villela the ultimate score would be to find vintage Optimus Prime sealed in his box. Yes, that's a toy, and yes, Villela is an adult. But he's a toy collector – one of many who will be vending this Saturday at San Jose Super Toy Comic and Collectible Show at the Santa Clara Convention Center.
KRON4
4 Fun Things to do in the Bay Area this weekend
(KRON) — Looking for something fun to do in the Bay Area this weekend? KRON4 Chief Meteorologist Lawrence Karnow has you covered with 4 Fun Things. 1. International Tea Festival — San Francisco, 10:00 a.m. Saturday. 2. Fiesta Alameda — Alameda, Noon Saturday. 3. Dia de los...
theburlingameb.org
Burlingame Avenue is beginning to look like Los Angeles
Los Angeles or Burlingame Avenue? The beloved landmark downtown no longer feels familiar to returning visitors, as it has become overrun by bougie cafes, beauty salons, and trendy clothing– imitating the LA culture. Gone is Powell’s, the old-fashioned corner candy shop with a self-serve jelly bean bar in the...
scotscoop.com
Ex-Bay Area residents break the Bay’s bubble of desirability
Former Bay Area residents relocate across the country to escape pressure and stress. The San Francisco Bay Area, internationally renowned as a hotspot for jobs, money, and success, has attracted immigrants ever since it boomed in popularity during the Gold Rush of 1849. The constant influx of immigrants seeking success...
KTVU FOX 2
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic
$1.6 billion Powerball jackpot is largest in history; San Jose liquor store sees increase in traffic. Powerball fever has swept California and much of the nation. The value of Saturday night’s drawing is up to $1.6 billion, which is the largest in history. Even those who don’t play the lottery often can’t seem to resist getting in on the action.
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
KSBW.com
Lil Nas X hologram to light up the night sky of San Francisco with drone show
SAN FRANCISCO — It's a bird... It's a plane... It's Lil Nas X?. A massive 3D hologram projection of Lil Nas X accompanied with a drone show will light up the night sky near Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, Thursday night. The stunt is part of the League of...
KTVU FOX 2
Fisherman spots great white shark in San Francisco bay
SAN FRANCISCO - A fisherman got video of a great white shark swimming in the waters of the San Francisco bay. Cell phone video this week shows the big shark right near the Golden Gate Bridge. David Lukito told KTVU on Thursday it was a close encounter he will never...
Older woman apparently gets lost at San Jose Airport, resulting in brief security incident
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — There was a brief security incident Friday at Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport after an older female passenger apparently turned backwards and returned to the terminal by accident. The incident was reported at 12:11 p.m. and the individual was briefly detained by security. Initial reports had mischaracterized the […]
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022
Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Massive Great White Shark Spotted Near Golden Gate Bridge
A huge great white shark was recorded cruising close to the Golden Gate Bridge. Filmed on a cellphone by David Lukito, the shark was estimated around 20 feet long — "the fork of the tail was over 3 [feet tall]" — and almost stretched the length of Lukito's 19-foot-long boat; local marine biologist David McGuire noted that while conditions inside the San Francisco Bay are not ideal for great white sharks, they'll often end up in area chasing prey. [KTVU]
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
tinybeans.com
Where to Dine In or Get Takeout for Thanksgiving Dinner in the Bay Area
Fantastic feasts! These San Francisco restaurants offer take-out and dine-in Thanksgiving dinner for a stress-free Thanksgiving Day. Treat yourself and your family to a Thanksgiving without the stress or fuss this year by pre-ordering your turkey dinner to devour at home or skip the dishes all together and dine at one of our favorite Bay Area’s restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving Day. With either plan, you can relax, put your feet up, and actually have a chance to watch the Macy’s 96th annual parade (there’s a rumor that Bluey plans to make an appearance this year). These are our favorite to-go, delivery, and restaurants offering Thanksgiving dinners in the Bay Area. And once you’ve decided where and what to eat, don’t forget to make a plan to buy your Christmas tree, check out all the holiday light displays happening around San Francisco as well as see how many nearby holiday bucket list events you can check off this year.
The Almanac Online
Cake boutique Lady M opens permanent shop in Los Altos
The interior of the newly renovated Lady M location in Los Altos. Courtesy Lady M. After a trial run with a Los Altos pop-up, Lady M is putting down roots there, and the high-end cake boutique's mille crêpe cakes are now on permanent offer. The popular New York City-based...
Bay Area tech giants announce massive layoffs on same day in what experts are calling 'unusual'
The SF Standard reports that so far this year, San Francisco layoffs are up to over 16,700 jobs, spread out across approximately 130 companies.
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
