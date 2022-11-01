Read full article on original website
Related
pethelpful.com
Dog at North Carolina Shelter Who Has Never Had a 'Meet and Greet' Makes Us Want to Sob
Sometimes, dog shelters have too many dogs and not enough interested adopters. This can lead to some dogs sitting in shelters for a long time, waiting day after day for someone to bring them home. One pup who has been at the shelter for nearly half a year is struggling to get adopted, and it is heartbreaking.
Labrador's Instant Reaction to New Puppy Melts Hearts: 'I Teared Up'
A Labrador named Billie has left the internet in tears after his owner shared a video of him interacting with his new puppy, documenting their friendship. The viral clip, shared on TikTok by Billiethelab_ on Monday, shows the excited dog instantly becoming best friends with the household's new puppy, acting like a big brother, greeting the puppy with lots of hugs and kisses.
Sisters' Labrador Pups Bought to Be 'Best Friends' Fight in Hilarious Video
Two sisters who purchased Labrador puppies at the same time with the aim of raising them as "best friends" have provided a glimpse of how quickly that plan appears to be unraveling. In a video shared to TikTok by one of the dog owners, posting under the handle mable_thelab, a...
pethelpful.com
Shelter Dog's Adorable Adoption Photos Will Make Anyone Fall in Love
There are oh-so-many loving shelter dogs waiting for homes across the country, but it's not always easy to find the pup who's right for you. Luckily, talented rescue staff and volunteers help the pets put their best paws forward with pictures, videos, and detailed biographies to help each individual stand out. It's a lot of work, but it makes a difference!
Watch as Labrador, Aged 15, Falls in Love With Puppy Sibling in Cute Clip
An adorable video of a 15-year-old yellow Labrador called Roxy becoming best friends with her new golden retriever puppy has gone viral on TikTok. In the video, Roxy can be seen being introduced to Olive the puppy, and the pair then go on to share a puppuccino, play and nap together. At the end of the video, a subtitle says that Olive "made her final year that much happier."
lovemeow.com
Kittens Turn into Cutest Kitty Choir and Befriend a Dog After Arriving at a Home for Better Life
These kittens turned into the cutest kitty choir and befriended a dog after arriving at a home for a better life. Two litters of kittens were transferred from a shelter in West Virginia to Animal Welfare League of Arlington, needing foster care. Asa, a volunteer of the rescue, opened her...
Cat Flap Traps Golden Retriever Puppy in Hilarious Clip: 'One Leg In'
All animals bring moments of joy into our lives, but many would argue that puppies top the list. Whether naughty, sleepy or just simply being a puppy, they can be a constant source of entertainment, and Mac the golden retriever puppy is no exception. In the TikTok video posted by...
Best Cat Breeds To Have As Pets
Are you looking for a new feline friend? You're in luck! Science has determined the best cat breeds for pets based on personality and health traits. There's a perfect match if you're looking for a low-maintenance pet or a cuddly companion.
Best outdoor cat houses 2022: Five perfect picks for your feline friends
Keep cats safe and dry with our guide to the best outdoor cat houses money can buy
pethelpful.com
Woman Returns Cats to Shelter All Because Her New Boyfriend Has a Dog
When you adopt a pet, they become a member of your family, and they should be treated with unconditional love and compassion. Unfortunately, not everyone understands this and some pets are viewed as temporary and unimportant by their owners. Two cats were treated in this poor manner and our hearts are breaking for them.
pethelpful.com
The '333 Rule' of Adopting a Shelter Dog Is Something Everyone Should Remember
It's so fantastic when anyone welcomes a shelter dog into their home. The motto 'Don't shop, adopt." is one we can all get behind, and adopting a homeless pet is just a wonderful thing to do. But sometimes shelter dogs can come with their own set of challenges. Whether that...
pethelpful.com
Cat Acting Like Doggy Siblings When Getting Treat Is Brightening Our Day
Have you ever heard of the idea that people can start picking up on their friends' or partners' mannerisms? You may hang out with someone so much that you start saying the same lines or doing tasks a certain way. Think of it as a form of flattery. And maybe that's why this cat is acting just like her doggy siblings!
Yahoo!
Calling all cat moms! We just found a way to make litter boxes stylish
We may receive a commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. This content is created by a 3rd party partner for Yahoo. There are pros and cons to every litter box. Pro: you don’t have to potty train the cat or...
Emma Watson Once Wondered if Her Starring Role in ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Would Go Away
Emma Watson had been attached to her ‘Beauty and the Beast’ role long before the film came out, but it was a role she wasn’t always certain would stay with her.
'Candy Squad' Dogs Fall Asleep Waiting for Trick-or-Treaters in Cute Video
"Even when we're not doing pictures and videos, they're always laying together," said owner Anna Schwab.
pethelpful.com
Dog's Adorable Love for Foster Kittens Is the Ultimate Timeline Cleanse
Nothing is more adorable than when your pet finds their new best friend. You can notice an immediate bond between the two animals, and you know they will love each other forever. One woman noticed this love between her dog and their foster kittens, and the result is amazing. TikTok...
Labrador With Separation Anxiety Gets Puppy To Cuddle in Adorable Clip
A gorgeous Labrador duo have delighted viewers on TikTok with their cuddly antics. With over 531,000 views the video, posted to the account @billiethelab_, explains "POV: When you get your dog with separation anxiety a puppy." In the adorable clip, a chocolate Labrador called Billie, and Gus the yellow Labrador...
Comments / 0