Read full article on original website
Related
Rishi Sunak’s only been in office for a few days – and the errors are already piling up
His first week has not gone well. It’s felt long and eventful with a pile-up of errors that augur trouble ahead: politics is not a grasp of flow charts, but a subtle art. Rishi Sunak is a relative beginner and not, it seems, a quick learner. His first great...
Councils take legal action to stop government putting asylum seekers in local hotels
Councils are taking legal action to stop the government using local hotels to house asylum seekers. At least four local authorities have secured temporary injunctions against Home Office plans, blocking the department’s efforts to find accommodation for asylum seekers. The home secretary Suella Braverman has come under scrutiny for her handling of the Manston immigration centre in Kent. The site is at least three times over capacity because asylum seekers were not being moved on quickly enough to hotel accommodation. However, councils have pushed back against Home Office plans to transfer asylum seekers to hotels in their area. Great...
Home Office minister criticises ‘cheek’ of complaints from illegal migrants
A Home Office minister has criticised the “cheek” of complaints about processing centres from people who have entered the UK illegally.Chris Philp made the comment amid chaos at Manston migrant base in Kent, where at one point as many as 4,000 people were being detained for weeks in a site intended to hold 1,600 for a matter of days.The policing minister also described the centre as legally compliant days after immigration minister Robert Jenrick suggested it was not.Mr Philp told Times Radio: “If people choose to enter a country illegally, and unnecessarily, it is a bit, you know, it’s a bit...
Friday briefing: The grim reality of what happens to migrants after they leave detention
Good morning. Yesterday afternoon, Suella Braverman visited the Manston asylum processing centre. The home secretary arrived from Dover, about 20 miles away, by Chinook helicopter. She didn’t speak to the media, instead issuing a statement saying she was “incredibly proud of the skill and dedication shown to tackle this challenging situation”. But the challenges show no sign of going away.
BBC
Teachers at Aberdeen school balloted over pupils' 'violent' behaviour
Teachers at an Aberdeen school are being balloted for industrial action over what a union has described as violence against staff. The Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) said there were serious concerns over the safety of staff at Northfield Academy. The union said violence or the threat of violence was...
Comments / 0