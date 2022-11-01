Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.

