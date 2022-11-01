ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 2

Related
theadvocate.com

Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023

Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19

MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

National media calls out Louisiana broadband project

Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?

Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana schools prioritize COVID spending on capital expenses, bonuses while test scores lag

(The Center Square) — Louisiana public schools are spending millions in COVID-19 relief funding on new classrooms, cafeteria expansions, teacher bonuses, and HVAC renovations while students continue to struggle with basic academics. Louisiana received $3.29 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief last year...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana Higher Ed: New teacher help, zoo education in Alexandria

Louisiana Tech’s College of Education will lead the Louisiana Department of Education’s New Teacher Experience program. The program will focus on connecting new teachers with mentors and a support system in the early days of their teaching careers. “The New Teacher Experience is a comprehensive induction program that...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
inregister.com

On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere

Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard

NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros

Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3

LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Election Day:. What's on the ballot?. The Louisiana Secretary of State...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy