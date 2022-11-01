Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Republicans hammer Democrats on crime; John Bel Edwards says Louisiana proves them wrong
Ahead of next week's midterm elections and with 2023’s governor’s race looming, Louisiana Republicans have sought to stoke voters’ fears about crime by attacking criminal justice reform — part of a messaging strategy employed nationally by GOP candidates up and down ballots. Gov. John Bel Edwards...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana United Methodists to have new bishop at start of 2023
Louisiana's 100,000-plus members of the United Methodist denomination will soon have a new bishop. Delores “Dee” Williamston will begin her new duties Jan. 1. She'll be the first African American bishop of the Louisiana Conference of the United Methodist Church. Williamston currently serves as director of clergy excellence...
theadvocate.com
Even supporters cite confusing language in Louisiana's amendment to remove slavery from constitution
Curtis Davis, executive director of activist group Decarcerate Louisiana, was convicted of second-degree murder in 1990. In 2016, he pleaded guilty to manslaughter after spending 25 years at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, laboring in cotton fields. The plea permitted Davis’ release from prison on a crime he says he didn’t commit.
cenlanow.com
Apply for these Louisiana beautification grants before Dec. 19
MANDEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Have a problem with litter in public spaces in your community? Does your town, village, or city need help with beautification projects? Keep Louisiana Beautiful has just announced $550,000 in new grant opportunities to help. Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser is encouraging stage agencies, parishes, municipalities,...
Powerball – Three Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Money Prizes
The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that three tickets sold in the state for last night's (11/02) Powerball drawing are major prize winners. However, no single ticket sold for last night's game matched the numbers needed to claim Powerball's top prize of $1.2 billion dollars. That means the jackpot will continue to rise as we move toward the next drawing which is scheduled for Saturday night.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Severe weather Friday night – early Saturday
Fall is our secondary severe weather season in Arkansas and severe weather is in the forecast Friday night.
KTBS
Louisiana lawmakers get briefing on state taxes before possibly considering more tax code changes
(The Center Square) — Officials with the Louisiana Department of Revenue and Legislative Fiscal Office broke down the state's income tax structure for lawmakers on Wednesday in the latest meeting focused on revamping the tax system. Lawmakers on the Louisiana House Ways and Means' State Tax Structure Subcommittee held...
NOLA.com
National media calls out Louisiana broadband project
Veneeth Iyengar, executive director of Broadband Development and Connectivity for the state of Louisiana, got a shout out from Axios, the national news website. A few years ago, about half the states didn’t have an office to handle extending high-speed internet access to all corners. These days all 50 states have such an agency focusing on unserved low income urban areas and rural regions. With federal funds for pandemic recovery as well as infrastructure upgrades specifically dedicated for broadband expansion means the goal of nationwide access is only a few years away.
Daylight Saving Ends Nov. 6. Will Louisiana Time Change?
Will Louisiana end Daylight Saving Time like most of the country this year? To answer the question, yes. However, this may be the last year the state will do so. For now, Hawaii and Arizona are the only two states in the nation that have permanent Daylight Saving time. Meaning they don't change their clocks at all.
KTBS
Louisiana schools prioritize COVID spending on capital expenses, bonuses while test scores lag
(The Center Square) — Louisiana public schools are spending millions in COVID-19 relief funding on new classrooms, cafeteria expansions, teacher bonuses, and HVAC renovations while students continue to struggle with basic academics. Louisiana received $3.29 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief last year...
NOLA.com
Louisiana Democrats are looking for a gubernatorial candidate. Shawn Wilson might be their guy.
With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate. Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question from Jim Engster on his Baton Rouge talk radio show two weeks ago. Since then,...
KTBS
Louisiana Higher Ed: New teacher help, zoo education in Alexandria
Louisiana Tech’s College of Education will lead the Louisiana Department of Education’s New Teacher Experience program. The program will focus on connecting new teachers with mentors and a support system in the early days of their teaching careers. “The New Teacher Experience is a comprehensive induction program that...
inregister.com
On Exhibit: Water, Water Everywhere
Hold our umbrella, Seattle. According to data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, New Orleans holds the title of rainiest major city in the United States, with upwards of 62 inches per year contributing to Louisiana’s vast network of lakes, rivers and marshes. In the LSU Hill Memorial Library’s new exhibition, “Water, Water Everywhere: Control and Consequence in Louisiana’s Coastal Wetlands,” nearly 200 photographs, maps, letters, charts, government documents and family records curated from the LSU Libraries Special Collections’ archives dredge through that history, chronicling water’s influence on state life from the 18th century to modern day.
WWL-TV
Flu hitting Louisiana early and hard
NEW ORLEANS — If you feel achy, with fever, and a sore throat you are not alone. The flu is hitting our area. And if you are not already vaccinated, now is the time for all ages, especially if you have a chronic health problem, like diabetes, obesity, heart disease or cancer.
Fishermen fight back on imported shrimp
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Shrimp Industry struggles as more imports from foreign countries come in. A big part of Louisiana is the shrimp industry, but the Louisiana Shrimp Taskforce worries they will not survive due to the overwhelming amount of imports. “We are Louisiana, I don’t care how...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana still last in US in key home equity stats; Baton Rouge area worst among metros
Louisiana again had highest percent of properties nationwide listed as seriously underwater and lowest listed as equity-rich in the third quarter. The state improved in each category slightly from the previous quarter, but with 10.8% of its properties listed as seriously underwater and only 24.5% of homes listed as equity-rich, the state was well behind the national rate in both categories, according to data released Thursday by ATTOM Data Solutions, a national land and property data organization.
2022 Louisiana Midterms Guide: Amendment #3
LOUISIANA, USA — Voter ID requirements:. Voters have to bring their I.D.s to the polls. Any single one of these items can be used as a form of I.D.:. Military identification card that includes a name and picture. Election Day:. What's on the ballot?. The Louisiana Secretary of State...
Devil’s Swamp: The Most Toxic Lake In Louisiana
It sits just 10 miles outside of Baton Rouge, and sits just off the Mississippi River. It is listed on Federal pollution lists, and has warnings to not make contact with the water. The name is Devil's Swamp Lake, and that is a very appropriate name. This bending body of...
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Illegally Catching 133 Game Fish. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) disclosed on November 1, 2022, that on October 22, enforcement agents cited three men for alleged game fish offenses in Iberville Parish. Van P. Nguyen, 54, of Denham Springs,...
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
