‘Lamborghini: The Man Behind the Legend’ Trailer: Frank Grillo Is The Man Trying To Gunning For Racing Immortality

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Trailer: James Cameron Opens Up The Underwater Majesty Of Pandora
Water seems to be on the brain in big franchises of late, a final frontier not that many films have been able to pull off. DC struck $1 billion with “Aquaman,” defying the odds, and soon, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” will introduce audiences to Namor and the underwater world of Talocan. But perhaps no one will be able to compare what James Cameron looks like he has in store with his belated “Avatar” sequel, “The Way of Water.”
Mads Mikkelsen & Writer/Director Bryan Fuller Reunite For Monster Under The Bed Movie ‘Dust Bunny’￼
Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen (“Another Round”) has been moving between arthouse films, acclaimed dramatic performances, and more sizable blockbuster fair, recently seen in “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” (replacing Johnny Depp as the main villain Gellert Grindelwald). He also has a key role in Lucasfilm’s upcoming “Indiana Jones 5” from director James Mangold (“Logan,” “Ford V. Ferarri”). And now, he’s lined up another exciting genre film with a familiar face.
‘NR. 10’ Trailer: Alex van Warmerdam, The Director Of ‘Borgman’ Returns With A Mysterious New Nightmare About The Past [Exclusive]
The trailer for Alex van Warmerdam’s’ “Nr. 10” opens by creating an unsettling element of doom with just a simple handshake. With that, the viewer is already engrossed in suspense and curiosity. van Warmerdam’s’ ability to blend genres and create suspense and tension in the ordinarily mundane is a talent that audiences have come to love.
‘The Gentlemen’: Theo James To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series Based On His 2020 Film
Maybe no one remembers anymore because it came out right before the COVID-19 pandemic took over the world, but “The Gentlemen” was a big hit for Guy Ritchie. It made $115 million at the box office, off a $22 million budget, did well with critics, and showcased a big jump in Ritchie’s screenwriting abilities. Miramax loved it, too, so much so that they started developing a spinoff TV series in October 2022, which Netflix involved themselves in earlier this year.
15 Movies To See in November: ‘Causeway,’ ‘Bones & All’ ‘Armageddon Time’ & More￼
For anyone concerned that the release schedule had been oddly slow (for us non-metropolitan area folks), worry not because November is begging that we dedicate a good half of our time in the theaters. There’s almost too much packed into the upcoming weeks with new films from filmmakers such as Steven Spielberg, Noah Baumbach, Guillermo Del Toro, and more.
‘The Box’ Exclusive Trailer: An Emotional Story Of A Boy Who Desperately Wants A Father
As the sun sets on the 2022 film festival season and we head into awards season, we are starting to see many of the films screened making their theatrical and streaming debuts. One of the well-received films we have listed as a 2023 Oscars shortlist contender is “The Box” (previously titled “La Caja”).
‘George & Tammy’: Jessica Chastain Sings ‘Stand By Your Man’ In New Trailer
Jessica Chastain and Abe Sylvia‘s long-in-the-works “George & Tammy” limited series finally has a real home, Showtime. And it will be getting a “Yellowstone”-powered kickoff when the first episode is simulcast following the episode of that Paramount Television Network hit on December 4. Showtime timed the announcement with the program’s first trailer, which is embedded in this post.
‘Spirited’ Trailer: Ryan Reynolds & Will Ferrell Star In Musical Adaptation of Dickens
Who do you think of when you think of Scrooge? Ryan Reynolds? Me neither. But the casting directors over at Apple TV+ are clearly working on a different wavelength from all of us because this holiday season they’re promising just such an unlikely pairing with “Spirited,” their musical adaptation of Dickens’ classic story, “A Christmas Carol.” And the brilliant chaos continues, with none other than Will Ferrell set to play The Ghost of Christmas Present.
‘Bumper In Berlin’ Trailer: Adam Devine Revives His ‘Pitch Perfect’ Character In A New Peacock Spinoff
It’s been five years since the world has been subjected to another entry in the “Pitch Perfect” franchise. Sure, by the end of the trilogy of films, the joke had begun to wear thin and the plot got a bit ridiculous, but there are still folks curious to see what the future holds for some of the characters. Well, if you are someone who wanted to see what happened to Bumper (Adam Devine) since the end of “Pitch Perfect 3,” you’re in luck.
‘Dead To Me’ Season 3 Trailer: Christina Applegate & Linda Cardellini Return One Last Time For A Friendship Above The Law￼
Starring Christina Applegate, and Linda Cardellini, the cast of Netflix’s crime comedy “Dead To Me” is preparing to say goodbye. A delicious black comedy, “Dead To Me” centers on two grieving women who meet in therapy. It’s a series about a powerful friendship that blossoms between these two: a tightly wound widow and a free spirit with a shocking secret.
‘X-Men’: Cameron Crowe Says Open To A Dazzler Solo Movie Starring Singer Dua Lipa
Marvel Studios is finally moving forward with “X-Men” projects. Recently, they announced that Hugh Jackman will reprise his Wolverine role in “Deadpool 3,” plus mutants like Namor appear in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel, and mutant gene was teased for the lead character in “Ms. Marvel.” It’s unclear what Marvel’s plans are for mutants beyond that, though Kevin Feige recently teased that they’re “getting close,” but there might be some interest in tackling less exposed mutants down the line.
Jennifer Lawrence Says Amanda Seyfried’s ‘Dropout’ Performance Convinced Her To Depart Adam McKay’s ‘Bad Blood’
It’s not uncommon for a major news event to spawn multiple TV and film projects. Often, these are welcomed because it’s always interesting to watch different filmmakers and writers take a stab at a major news event. But sometimes, there is one definitive version that renders the rest irrelevant. And in the mind of Jennifer Lawrence, watching Amanda Seyfriend nail the role of Elizabeth Holmes in “The Dropout” made her second guess starring in the upcoming film, “Bad Blood.”
11 TV Shows To Watch In November: ‘The Crown,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ ‘Willow’ & More￼
Perhaps sensing that the movie release slate in November would overwhelm many of us, television has slowed down (a touch) with most of the month, including returns of TV favorites. While shows like the much debated and buzzed about “The Crown” will see dominance in the discourse, there are also shows such as “Mythic Quest,” which has been overshadowed by some of its more audience-friendly streaming peers (like “Ted Lasso”) and “Gangs of London” which created a small but loyal following in its first season.
‘Something In The Dirt’: Justin Benson & Aaron Moorhead Talk Paranoia, That Charlie Day Conspiracy Meme & The ‘X-Files’ Of It All [Interview]￼
Paranoia, the paranormal, and a whole heap of galaxy-brained conspiracy theories are at the center of “Something In The Dirt,” the new lo-fi sci-fi thriller from ambitious indie filmmakers Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Known for their trippy, surreal sci-fi horror films, “Endless,” “Synchronic,” and “Spring,” but also lately their collaborations with Marvel—directing “Moon Knight” episodes and being upped to the lead filmmakers on “Loki” season two—the duo is really having a moment of late.
New ‘Causeway’ Trailer: Jennifer Lawrence’s PTSD Soldier Drama Hits Apple TV+ Tomorrow On November 4
After its world premiere at TIFF in September, critics praised “Causeway” as a momentous return for actress Jennifer Lawrence. But did Lawrence ever really leave the limelight? Sure, she took a year or so off from acting after her engagement, but that lined up with when COVID-19 effectively shut down the movie business. So, not counting 2020, she’s starred in a film a year since 2017, including last year’s “Don’t Look Up.”
‘Black Panther’ Actor Winston Duke Tapped For Ryan Gosling-Led Action Flick ‘The Fall Guy’
After selecting director David Leitch (“Bullet Train,” “Deadpool 2”) to helm their first “Fast & Furious” spinoff film “Hobbs & Shaw,” Universal Pictures is reuniting with the action-focused filmmaker for a feature film version of the ’80s series “The Fall Guy.” An impressive collection of actors has already been assembled, with Ryan Gosling (“Blade Runner 2049”), Emily Blunt (“Edge of Tomorrow”), and Aaron Taylor-Johnson (“Bullet Train”) attached to the project.
‘The Gentlemen’: Giancarlo Esposito, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones & More Join Guy Ritchie’s Upcoming Netflix Series
Yesterday, news dropped that Theo James is the lead of Guy Ritchie‘s upcoming series spinoff of his film “The Gentlemen” for Netflix. Now, Variety reports that the show has the rest of its main cast, and it includes the likes of Kaya Scodelario, Giancarlo Esposito, and Vinnie Jones. It’s the first time Jones and Ritchie work together since 2000’s “Snatch.”
Justin Long On Vince Vaughn’s ‘Dodgeball 2’ Pitch: “It’s A Great Idea” But Ben Stiller Needs To Get On Board
Nearly two decades have passed since “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” hit theaters. And for teens of the early ‘00s, Rawson Marshall Thurber’s sports comedy remains a classic. In the film, Vince Vaughn faces off against Ben Stiller in a dodgeball tournament over the ownership of Vaughn’s gym. It’s a silly premise, but Stiller plays it up well as deranged Globogym owner White Goodman, and the supporting cast of Christine Taylor, Justin Long, Rip Torn, Alan Tudyk, and Stephen Root put the movie over the top. A guilty pleasure for some but an all-time favorite for others.
‘Nocebo’ Review: It’s Parasites All The Way Down In Lorcan Finnegan’s Sharp Take On Folk Horror
In his last film, 2019’s “Vivarium,” Lorcan Finnegan gave the fantasy of homeownership a nightmarish makeover to mediocre results. Even at 97 minutes, that movie feels like an interminable slog. But worse still is its thuddingly literal premise, where Jesse Eisenberg and Imogen Poots find themselves trapped in a planned neighborhood and forced to raise a child while they dig their own graves. As if moviegoers needed another film that suggests suburban domestic life is a trap of tedium and drudgery that bilks people of agency and fulfillment so the next generation may suffer the same fate. As sophomore slumps go, “Vivarium” is worse than just a bad time at the movies. It’s a redundant snoozefest, an episode of “The Twilight Zone” swollen to five times its necessary length, and smug to boot.
‘Crystal Lake’ Series Has Full Access To ‘Friday The 13th’ Material As Bryan Fuller Says “We Can Use Everything”
Given all the lawsuits surrounding the franchise, fans have been concerned that the upcoming “Friday The 13th” prequel series, “Crystal Lake,” from Bryan Fuller and A24 for Peacock, would be limited to what material it could use from the original 1980 film. Rights disputes between screenwriter Victor Miller and director Sean S. Cunnigham have been complicated and led to the franchise sitting in limbo for several years until now. And much to fan relief, to hear it from Fuller himself, there won’t be any roadblocks to using any elements of the “Friday The 13th” intellectual property.
