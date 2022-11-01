Read full article on original website
Four issues to watch at the COP27 global climate summit
The world is gearing up for COP27, the United Nations climate summit that starts Sunday. Held in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, the summit is expected to draw world leaders including President Biden, new British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and new Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, along with representatives of scores of other countries.
'No choice' but cholera water for Lebanon's poor
Marwa Khaled's teenage son was hospitalised with cholera after drinking polluted water in Lebanon's impoverished north -- yet she still buys the same contaminated water, the only kind she can afford. "People know (the water is contaminated), but they don't have any other choice," said 35-year-old Khaled, standing near her son, who is bedridden at a cholera field hospital.
