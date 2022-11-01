JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."

BURKE COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO