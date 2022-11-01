ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume

Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
WJCL

Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses

JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
BURKE COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Georgia high school featured on TODAY show 'Friday Morning Lights'

CANTON, Ga. — Families watching 11Alive Friday morning saw some familiar faces from Canton. Students at Creekview High School were featured on the TODAY show as part of their 'Friday Morning Lights' segment. 11Alive's Jerry Carnes joined the high school football players, cheerleaders, band and more on the field...
CANTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy