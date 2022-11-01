Read full article on original website
Jerry Jones Could Be Fined For His Halloween Costume
Jerry Jones' NFL-themed Halloween costume may not sit well with the league. A photo circulated of the Dallas Cowboys owner dressed as a blind referee. He wore the striped shirt and sunglasses while carrying a walking stick. When asked about his costume choice by Jori Epstein of Yahoo Sports, Jones...
Patrick Mahomes’ Family Shows off out-of-This-World Halloween Costumes and the Quarterback Reveals Which Candy He Likes and Dislikes
Check out the Halloween costumes Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany, and daughter Sterling wore for trick-or-treating and what candy the quarterback doesn't eat.
KFDA
High schoolers invited to perform with WT marching band for last football game
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - Area high school band members are invited to perform with the West Texas A&M University’s marching band for the last game. The Sound of West Texas Marching Band will perform during the game, which starts at 6:00 p.m. on Nov. 5 at the Buffalo Stadium in Canyon.
Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 9
A look at the top fantasy football waiver-wire targets going into Week 9 of the NFL season.
WJCL
Burke County high school football coach suffers heart attack during game, collapses
JESUP, Ga. — Update 2:30 p.m.:Burke County Public Schools issued a statement Tuesday which read:. "Burke County High School football coach Eric Parker is recovering in the hospital after collapsing on the field during the game in Wayne County last night. Coach Parker's wife, Rashann, said, "Thanks to God and the quick actions of our athletic trainer and the Wayne County Medical personnel, he is alert and doing well."
HBCU Football Top-5 Rankings | Week 10
HBCU football's power-five rankings of teams and coaches going into Week 10 of the 2022 season.
Georgia high school featured on TODAY show 'Friday Morning Lights'
CANTON, Ga. — Families watching 11Alive Friday morning saw some familiar faces from Canton. Students at Creekview High School were featured on the TODAY show as part of their 'Friday Morning Lights' segment. 11Alive's Jerry Carnes joined the high school football players, cheerleaders, band and more on the field...
whiterivernow.com
Gary B.: Inaugural Battle of the Bridge brings together fans for fun football night
White River Now’s Gary Bridgman takes a look at the 2022 Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge. It was the much anticipated (and inaugural) Citizens Bank Battle of the Bridge Friday night as the Batesville Pioneers and the Southside Southerners collided at Stewart Field with the Southerners coming out on top — 35 to 21.
Out and About: High School Playoff Football and local Christmas shopping
In this week's edition of Out and About, the Helena Capital Bruins and Helena Helena High Bengals both open their playoffs at home on Friday night and it's never too early for Christmas shopping.
Central School plans to field its first football team in 2023-24 school year
Because Central School is preparing to kick off a new high school football program. Santa Rosa School District Public Information and Family and Community Outreach Officer Tonya Shepherd told the News Journal that a junior varsity team will start up for the 2023-24 school year. The JV team will be...
KSAT 12
A national bus driver shortage is upending Texas’ beloved Friday night high school football games
NACOGDOCHES — East Texas towns come to life on fall Friday nights when fans decked out in school colors fill stadiums to cheer on their high school football team. Marching bands, cheerleaders and drill teams ignite competitive spirits when decades-old rivalries kick off. So when a shortage of bus...
