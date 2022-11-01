ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
wrestleview.com

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson reacts to Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him

NFL Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson commented on Chris Jericho cutting a promo on him during Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite. Jackson was in attendance at Wednesday night’s show, which took place from the Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland. “I am ready for an open challenge tonight against...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Get Troubling News About Star Tight End Mark Andrews

There's no denying that Pro Bowl tight end Mark Andrews has been the go-to guy for the Baltimore Ravens this season. Unfortunately, things aren't looking good for him playing against the New Orleans Saints this week. According to ESPN Ravens insider Jamison Hensley, Andrews was not practicing with the team...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ravens Announce Game Status For Tight End Mark Andrews

Mark Andrews is officially listed as doubtful for the Baltimore Ravens' upcoming matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Andrews has been dealing with injuries to his shoulder and ankle. He didn't practice at all this week. The Ravens haven't slammed the door shut on Andrews' availability for Week 9 simply...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens vs. Saints staff picks: Who will win Monday’s Week 9 game in New Orleans?

Here’s how The Baltimore Sun sports staff views the outcome of Monday night’s Week 9 game between the Ravens (5-3) and New Orleans Saints (3-5) at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans: Jonas Shaffer, reporter Ravens 17, Saints 16: This might look like a Thursday night game. The Ravens, despite a long layoff, probably won’t have their top wide receiver, tight end or running back available. New ...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Mark Andrews (shoulder, knee) doubtful for Ravens in Week 9

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's Week 9 game against the New Orleans Saints. Andrews didn't practice all week. Now, the team has listed him doubtful to take the field on Monday Night Football. Expect increased roles for Isaiah Lively and Josh Oliver.
BALTIMORE, MD

