On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
ABC7 News Bay Area
Activists put pressure on advertisers to drop Twitter ads over Musk takeover, employee layoffs
Representatives from organizations including GLAAD, the Anti-Defamation League and Voto Latino are escalating their message to advertisers and asking them to pull ads from Twitter amid massive layoffs at the San Francisco-based company.
NBC silent after retracting Paul Pelosi report under mysterious circumstances
NBC News is staying silent after it retracted its explosive reporting on the Paul Pelosi attack, fueling more questions than answers about last week's assault.
What if Biden does not run again?
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband […]
White House says U.S. officials met with Brittney Griner in Moscow
U.S. officials have met with basketball star Brittney Griner, according to the Biden administration. Griner has been detained since August in Russia and is currently imprisoned in Moscow.
Think election week is bad in the US? Believe it or not, it could be worse
The final days before Tuesday’s 2022 midterm elections certainly made for a crazy week. From Sunny Hostin likening white suburban women to “roaches,” to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake allegedly joking about the attack on Paul Pelosi (which Lake has since denied), the week before Election Day brought out the very worst in American politics — and that’s saying something.
They Were Trying to Help Run Elections. Then They Got Criminally Investigated.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hasn’t just been pursuing supposed voter fraud. His office has also criminally investigated at least 10 election workers, in a harbinger of potential post-midterm turmoil.
