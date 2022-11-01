ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

The Associated Press

On stand in 1/6 trial, Oath Keepers boss says he's a patriot

WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes took the witness stand Friday in his seditious conspiracy trial, telling jurors he is a patriotic American as he tries to counter allegations that his far-right extremist group planned an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power. Rhodes mostly appeared relaxed, but at times seemed to choke up, as he began his testimony after prosecutors spent weeks laying out evidence they say proves Rhodes was behind a violent plot to keep Democrat Joe Biden out of the White House and Republican Donald Trump in. Rhodes’ decision to testify...
Reuters

What if Biden does not run again?

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday will do much more than shape the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency. They will also help determine whether he will run in 2024 as well, political analysts and advisers believe.
KRON4 News

Judge in Pelosi attacker case worked with speaker’s daughter

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco judge disclosed Friday that she had worked with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s daughter in the 1990s, giving prosecutors and the public defender’s office the opportunity to object to her role in the case against a man who is accused of breaking into the Pelosi home, beating her husband […]
The Hill

Think election week is bad in the US? Believe it or not, it could be worse

The final days before Tuesday’s 2022 midterm elections certainly made for a crazy week. From Sunny Hostin likening white suburban women to “roaches,” to Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake allegedly joking about the attack on Paul Pelosi (which Lake has since denied), the week before Election Day brought out the very worst in American politics — and that’s saying something.
