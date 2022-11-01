Drake, 50 Cent, J. Cole & More Don't Want Rap Lyrics Used As Evidence

Megan Thee Stallion is not happy about people tying her to Drake and 21 Savage's new song off Her Loss. On Friday, November 4, Meg took to social media to respond to being mentioned in Drake's verse on "Circo Loco." In the song, Drake raps, "This b***h lie ’bout getting shots, but she still a stallion/She don't even get the joke, but she still smiling." Drake doesn't actually namedrop her full alias and he could be referring to the butt injection craze. Nonetheless, fans are convinced Drizzy claimed Meg lied about being shot by Tory Lanez. In a series of tweets, the Traumazine rapper addressed the discourse.

1 DAY AGO