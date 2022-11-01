Read full article on original website
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events
City of Lake Charles Announces Christmas 2022 Events. On October 2, 2022, the City of Lake Charles announced several Christmas events going on in the coming weeks. The annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration will take place on Saturday, November 26. The Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA will...
Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent. Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from...
Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Prien Lake Mall
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents might notice some unusual creatures hanging out in front of Prien Lake Mall for the next couple of weekends. The Jurassic Empire is dropping into the area to deliver a fun and interactive surprise for kids and adults of all ages. The...
LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles
They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
L.A. Roxx Playing At Cowboy Block Party In Lake Charles Tomorrow
L.A. Roxx will be performing tomorrow at the Cowboy Block Party and if you're an 80s music fan this is a must attend concert. The McNeese Cowboy Block Parties have showcased amazing bands before Cowboy home football games all season long. Presented by the McNeese Athletic Foundation and sponsored by...
VIDEO Lake Charles’ Grant Navarre Spends a Night in Haunted House
I have always heard stories about haunted houses around the Lake Area but have never really experienced any of it myself. For those of you that ever had the chance to meet Denver that worked at the Lake Charles Civic Center, I swear he still walks around that building and so do most of the workers.
Pat’s Of Henderson In Lake Charles Back To Normal Hours And Full Menu
A few weeks ago, we reported that locally owned restaurant Pat's Of Henderson had reopened but with a limited menu and limited hours of operation. Since then, the popular Lake Charles eatery has been working hard on getting more staff and trying to open up to normal hours. Well, that...
Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy
DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project. The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy...
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Dewayne Lynn Thomas, 45, Port Arthur, Texas: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; Schedule II possession. Hillory John Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: In park after hours; failure to register as a sex offender. Walter...
Fishermen, shrimpers protest America’s LNG and Gas Summit in Lake Charles
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Local and state leaders consider America’s LNG and Gas Summit and Exhibition something to be proud of. Others want to be in the limelight too, but in opposition to LNG. Hundreds from all over the world are attending the LNG and Gas summit at...
Lake Charles, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location
The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
Jurassic Empire Drive-Thru Coming To Lake Charles This Weekend
Do you and your kids love Dinosaurs? Here's your chance to see them up close and in person from the comfort of your car. Jurassic Empire, the largest most realistic Dinosaur Drive-Thru Event ever seen in Louisiana! This fun filled family event will be held at the Prien Lake Mall.
Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley area
Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of the Ragley area, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River
Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana
Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
Altar of the dead on display at St. Henry’s Catholic Church
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - For many of the faithful, Tuesday marks All Saints Day, and Wednesday is All Souls Day. St. Henry’s Catholic Church on Eighth Avenue is celebrating All Souls Day with an altar of the dead. On the altar you will see photos of popes of...
