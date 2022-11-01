ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Pack the Tent: Food drive for Abraham’s Tent

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - KPLC will Pack the Tent on Nov. 11, and we need your help to provide a year’s supply of food to Abraham’s Tent. Throughout the day, KPLC staffers will be on site to collect your donations. Come out to 2424 Fruge St. from...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Drive-thru dinosaur experience coming to Prien Lake Mall

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake Charles residents might notice some unusual creatures hanging out in front of Prien Lake Mall for the next couple of weekends. The Jurassic Empire is dropping into the area to deliver a fun and interactive surprise for kids and adults of all ages. The...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

LOOK: Dinosaurs Have Taken Over the Prien Lake Mall Lake Charles

They haven't come back to reclaim their land, they're here as part of the Jurassic Empire. It's quoted to be the "most realistic Dinosaur Drive Thru Event in Louisiana". Because they had cars back in prehistoric days. They are all set up and roaming free behind a temporary chain fence at the Prien Lake Mall this weekend for you to bring the family and kids to and enjoy. You may think a chain link fence wouldn't stop a dinosaur, but have YOU ever seen one break through a fence? Except for Jurassic Park, ok, I stand corrected.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Public meeting Thursday about revamping Hwy 27 through DeQuincy

DeQuincy, La. (KPLC) - Big changes are planned for Hwy 27 in the DeQuincy area, and the Louisiana DOTD is holding a public meeting Thursday evening to discuss the proposed project. The DOTD has proposed constructing a road diet on the stretch of Hwy 27 between Richardson Road and Hwy...
DEQUINCY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 3, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 3, 2022. Dewayne Lynn Thomas, 45, Port Arthur, Texas: Resisting a police officer with force or violence; Schedule II possession. Hillory John Guillory, 35, Lake Charles: In park after hours; failure to register as a sex offender. Walter...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
High School Football PRO

Lake Charles, November 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Lake Charles & Sulphur Voters May Be Voting In A New Location

The November 8 Midterm Open Congressional Primary Election is just days away and some voters in Lake Charles and Sulphur may be voting in a different location. The Louisiana Secretary of State, Kyle Ardoin, sent out a reminder to voters today (Friday, Nov. 4, 2022) in SWLA that the following polling places have been relocated due to hurricane damage repairs, and new construction or returning to original polling places.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for parts of Ragley area

Ragley, LA (KPLC) - A boil advisory has been lifted for parts of the Ragley area, according to Waterworks District 3 of Beauregard Parish. West side of Hwy 171 between addresses 17442 and 17886. L.A. McFatter Road. John McFatter Road.
RAGLEY, LA
beauregardnews.com

Sheriff wants signs warning of swimming risks in Sabine River

Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said this summer’s most recent drowning tragedy at the Sabine River has been the last one for him to handle without working towards a change. Herford began communicating with police jurors in October on ways to alert swimmers of the risks they face if...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Developer announces plans for old Zephyr’s building

Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said real estate developer Green Coast Enterprises will take on the task of redeveloping the historic property at 710 Ryan St. (the old Zephyr’s nightclub). The investment totals $16 million, and will involve turning the 3-story, 40,000 square foot building into a commercial space....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

LCFD: Gas leak near Hwy 14 repaired; no danger to public

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several residents reported a natural gas smell from North Lake Charles down to McNeese Street Thursday evening. Emergency preparedness officials said a contractor hit a gas line at Highway 14 and Smith Road. The Lake Charles Fire Department said there was a significant leak, but...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Severe Weather Threat Increased for Louisiana

Forecasters with the Storm Prediction Center have upped the odds of a severe weather outbreak across most of Louisiana later today and early Saturday. The SPC now has the northwest corner of the state at an "enhanced risk" of severe storms today. Most of the rest of the state has been placed at a slight risk of strong storms and severe weather.
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

Severe weather possible Friday & Friday night

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA and the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, OK have issued statements regarding the possibility of severe weather in this region on Friday and Friday night. The following statement was issued on Thursday by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles, LA:. There...
LAKE CHARLES, LA

