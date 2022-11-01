ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia Confirms Defensive Star Nolan Smith Is Out For The Season

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33gnUr_0iugov0M00

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs prepare for No. 2 ranked Tennessee this week, one key defensive player for the Bulldogs will remain sidelined.

After suffering a pectoral injury in Georgia's win last week over Florida, Bulldogs' coach Kirby Smart initially classified star linebacker Nolan Smith as doubtful for this weekend's game.

"His availability has not been determined,” Smart said while speaking to the media Monday. “It does not look good for availability this week. It’s a pec muscle, so it’s one of those deals where we’ll do an MRI on. We’re still getting some opinions on it, but he’s probably doubtful for this week.”

Georgia has since confirmed Nolan Smith is out for the season with a statement .

Losing Smith is a crushing blow to a Georgia team currently ranked second-best in the country in terms of scoring defense. Throughout the first eight games of this season, Georgia has limited opponents to an average of just 10.5 points per contest.

Nolan Smith led the Bulldog defense in tackles for loss (7), sacks (3), and quarterback hurries (16).

Georgia's first game without Smith this season will unfortunately come against the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Vince Dooley laid to rest after Thursday funeral in Athens

Longtime Georgia Bulldog football coach and University of Georgia athletic director Vince Dooley was laid to rest after a private funeral held Thursday at UGA’s Catholic Center. Dooley died one week ago today at the age of 90. From WSB TV…. Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order...
ATHENS, GA
High School Football PRO

Athens, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Winder-Barrow High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
ATHENS, GA
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI: 11 suspects arrested in months-long gang and violent crime investigation

HART COUNTY, Ga. - An investigation into gang activity in Hart and Franklin counties has ended with the arrest of 11 people, law enforcement say. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says that "Operation Straight to the Hart" resulted in the execution of six search warrants simultaneously on Oct. 27 following a months-long drug, gang, and violent crime investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
GEORGIA STATE
WGAU

Federal lawsuit levels new allegations against former UGA student

There are new allegations for Syed Arbab, the 25 year-old former University of Georgia student who pleaded guilty three years ago to running an illegal Ponzi scheme from a frat house in Athens. A federal lawsuit says he’s been involved in another scam, making more than $2 million in fictitious deposits from empty or underfunded bank accounts into trading accounts at two brokerages. The lawsuit says ran this scam from a federal prison in Marion Indiana, where he is serving a five-year prison sentence for his previous conviction.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Man found shot, hit by cars on Georgia highway

HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - State officials and sheriff’s deputies are investigating after a man’s body was found in the road in Hart County early Tuesday morning. Sheriff Mike Cleveland said Delphonso Heard, a man in his early 30s, was found with gunshot wounds on Bowman Highway around 1 a.m. His body had been struck by multiple vehicles.
HART COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Ribbon Cutting Friday on newly remodeled Walmart in Monroe

Monroe, Ga. – (Oct. 25, 2022) – Monroe residents will soon get a look at the newly remodeled. Walmart Supercenter in Monroe as the much-anticipated project is now complete. The. remodel includes several department transformations and the expansion of store navigational. tools that will help customers save time.
MONROE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

GBI starts probe of politically-connected Hall County prosecutor

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - The GBI began this week looking into questionable spending practices of Hall County Solicitor General Stephanie Woodard. Attorney General Chris Carr called in the GBI after the FOX 5 I-Team revealed thousands of dollars earmarked for crime victims actually went for the solicitor’s personal needs. Woodard...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Two arrested on charges from July armed robbery

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department arrested 22-year-old Alyssa Ivey from Eatonton, Georgia, on Oct. 30 and 22-year-old Quintavis Tillman, from Bishop, Georgia, on Oct. 31, for an armed robbery on July 5, according to a press release from ACCPD. The robbery took place at approximately 1:07 p.m. on Jefferson Road...
ATHENS, GA
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
19K+
Followers
1K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy