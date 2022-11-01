Georgia Confirms Defensive Star Nolan Smith Is Out For The Season

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs prepare for No. 2 ranked Tennessee this week, one key defensive player for the Bulldogs will remain sidelined.

After suffering a pectoral injury in Georgia's win last week over Florida, Bulldogs' coach Kirby Smart initially classified star linebacker Nolan Smith as doubtful for this weekend's game.

"His availability has not been determined,” Smart said while speaking to the media Monday. “It does not look good for availability this week. It’s a pec muscle, so it’s one of those deals where we’ll do an MRI on. We’re still getting some opinions on it, but he’s probably doubtful for this week.”

Georgia has since confirmed Nolan Smith is out for the season with a statement .

Losing Smith is a crushing blow to a Georgia team currently ranked second-best in the country in terms of scoring defense. Throughout the first eight games of this season, Georgia has limited opponents to an average of just 10.5 points per contest.

Nolan Smith led the Bulldog defense in tackles for loss (7), sacks (3), and quarterback hurries (16).

Georgia's first game without Smith this season will unfortunately come against the second-ranked Tennessee Volunteers this Saturday.