AOC Asks Elon Musk Why Twitter Wiped Her Account History: ‘I Seem to Have Gotten Under a Certain Billionaire’s Skin’ (Video)
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reported some suspicious Twitter activity in regards to her account last night and this morning. “Also my twitter mentions/notifications conveniently aren’t working tonight, so I was informed via text that I seem to have gotten under a certain billionaire’s skin,” the congresswoman tweeted last night. “Just a reminder that money will never [buy] your way out of insecurity, folks.”
Chloe Grace Moretz on the Vulnerability of Her ‘Peripheral’ Performance: ‘I Think I Was Able to Show a Lot of Myself’ (Video)
Moretz and Jack Reynor also tell TheWrap how much they know about the story ahead in the Prime Video sci-fi series
Aaron Carter Remembered as ‘Great Showman,’ Mourned by Fans: ‘You Changed Pop Culture Forever’
Fans of Aaron Carter paid tribute to the singer, who was found dead at his home on Saturday, with many mourning the fact that the former teen idol had died so young. Songwriter Diane Warren tweeted, “Fame at a young age is often more a curse than a blessing and surviving it is not easy. RIP Aaron Carter.”
David Letterman Netflix Show Cut Out Kanye ‘Ye’ West Comments on ‘Nazis’ and Rihanna Payback (Exclusive)
Audience members at the live taping said it was "shocking" the comments were removed
How ‘Lopez vs. Lopez’ Mines George and Mayan Lopez’s Real-Life Struggles for a ‘Warm and Familiar’ Sitcom
Creator and showrunner Debby Wolfe tells TheWrap how the show was conceived by watching Mayan Lopez on TikTok
How to Watch ‘My Policeman’: Is Harry Styles and Emma Corrin’s Romantic Drama Streaming?
The film is based on Bethan Roberts' novel
How to Watch ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’: Where Is the Daniel Radcliffe Movie Streaming?
The "unexaggerated true story" stars Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna and Conan O'Brien as Andy Warhol
‘The Storied Life of AJ Fikry’ Author Opens Up About the Book-to-Screen Process
"There's never been the exact right set of people for me to want to make a movie with, Gabrielle Zevin tells TheWrap
Why ‘The Crown’ Season 5 Star Dominic West Feels ‘Deep Sympathy’ for His Character Prince Charles (Video)
"He doesn't get much thanks, and particularly when he's standing next to Diana," the actor said in a behind-the-scenes featurette
‘Something in the Dirt’ Review: COVID-Shot Mockumentary Plumbs Its Characters’ Existential Grief
This lockdown movie about two losers tracking supernatural phenomena could be tighter, but then it wouldn't be so pathetic, which is its strongest attribute
Michael Douglas to Star With Son Cameron in Family Drama ‘Blood Knot’
Film will be directed by Howard Deutch and is written by Rowdy Herrington
‘Soft & Quiet’ Review: Shocking Debut Feature Reveals the Hate Lurking Within Seemingly Ordinary People
What seems like a blandly cheerful get-together for white church ladies devolves into racist violence in Beth de Arajo's stunning debut
