ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Shanghai Disney Visitors Ordered to Stay Home Day After Being Locked Down in Park for Hours Over Single COVID Case

By Harper Lambert
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls

A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Cinemablend

A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time

Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
airlive.net

A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared

A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
TheDailyBeast

This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before

As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
Daily Mail

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying

Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
CALIFORNIA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
55K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy