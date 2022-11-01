Shanghai Disney Visitors Ordered to Stay Home Day After Being Locked Down in Park for Hours Over Single COVID Case

Read full article on original website
Related
Girl is sent to Chinese Covid quarantine centre and 'left to die': Family release footage of 14-year-old convulsing on a bed before her death amid growing anger over Beijing's strict pandemic controls
A young girl was 'left to die' after she was put in a Chinese coronavirus quarantine centre, with her family saying their calls for help were ignored. They have now released tragic footage of Guo JinJin, 14, shaking and convulsing on a bed before her death, amid growing anger towards Beijing's strict pandemic controls.
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
Visitors stopped from leaving Disneyland after person with Covid traced to Shanghai theme park
Inside brutal Shanghai quarantine centre where Covid patients sleep on wooden pallets. Several people were left trapped inside Shanghai Disneyland for hours after it was closed as those visiting were barred from leaving the park until they returned a negative test for Covid-19. The Disneyland park in Chuansha New Town...
Visitors trapped in Shanghai’s Disney resort after lockdown announced
Visitors to Shanghai’s Disney resort were trapped inside for the second time in 12 months after authorities and operators announced a sudden lockdown as part of China’s strict pandemic response. In a repeat of scenes from across Covid-zero China, viral videos on Monday appeared to show guests rushing...
A Disney Park Is Being Closed By Covid For The Third Time
Theme parks were one of the industries hit hardest by the massive closures of the global pandemic. Parks around the world closed down for at least a few months, and some, like Disneyland Resort, were closed for over a year. While most places around the world have seemingly moved past all pandemic restrictions, China is one place that is still instituting shutdowns in an attempt to reduce virus spread, resulting in the Shanghai Disney Resort now closing for the third time.
I spent $5,200 to go on an all-gay cruise — and spent the entire 10 days in isolation when I tested positive for COVID
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with Dave Benbow, a 61-year-old from LA who booked a trip on a 10-day Mediterranean all-gay cruise leaving from Rome at the end of August and tested positive for COVID the first day on board. It has been edited for length and clarity.
China issues dark missile warning to Australia after American plans to station nuclear-capable B-52 bombers near Darwin were revealed
A prominent Chinese commentator has warned Australia that China's missiles 'fly faster' than the US's nuclear-capable B-52 bombers - amid plans to station them in the country's north. The ominous message was posted to Twitter by a commentator who is closely linked to the Communist Party regime after reports the...
airlive.net
A private jet carrying multimillionaire businessman and his family has disappeared
A private jet carrying the multimillionaire founder of Germany’s fitness chain McFit has lost communication with signal towers en-route to Costa Rica. According to German newspaper Bild am Sonntag on Saturday, October 22 the jet with Rainer Schaller, his girlfriend and two children has disappeared. It is understood that another German Markus Kurrek is also on board the plane.
travelnoire.com
Business Class Passenger Booted Off Plane After Warning Cabin Crew Not To Look At Her For Nine Hours
Air rage is at an all-time high, and this latest incident is no exception. Daniele De Matos, a software company concierge had plans to fly from Sydney, Australia to Honolulu, Hawaii for work, however, a series of moody moments led to her getting kicked off the Hawaiian Airlines flight. According...
Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'
A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
This Deadly COVID Twist Is Like Nothing We’ve Seen Before
As the wave of COVID infections from the highly-contagious BA.5 subvariant finally subsided back in late July, new subvariants were already competing for dominance—and the opportunity to drive the next wave of infections.A little over two months later, epidemiologists are close to naming a winner. In the United Kingdom, infections from a highly mutated subvariant called BQ.1.1 are doubling every week—a rate of growth that far exceeds other leading subvariants. In the U.S., BQ.1.1 is spreading twice as fast as its cousin subvariant BA.2.75.2.That means BQ.1.1 is very contagious. But that’s not the subvariant’s most alarming quality. What’s most worrying...
An art expert has been fired after he valued a Chinese vase at $1,950 that sold at auction for nearly $8 million
The art expert believed the vase was just a decorative piece worth less than $2,000, but it sold for more than 4,000 times his estimate in France.
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli files $569,000 suit against private jet firm for giving him 'older, noisier' plane on US tour - and claiming pilot's on-board announcement about turbulence triggered his fear of flying
Italian opera star Andrea Bocelli is suing a luxury jet service alleging the company provided him an older, noisier plane than previously agreed upon. The 64-year-old filed the suit against Private Jet Services of Seabrook, New Hampshire, is seeking $569,000 for refunds of 15 flights, the amount paid for alternative flight arrangements, lawyer fees and damages.
americanmilitarynews.com
Canada deports more than 200 North Korean escapees who took South Korean citizenship
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Canada has deported 242 North Korean escapees since 2018, and is in the process of sending home 512 more, after finding that many had gained South Korean citizenship before coming to Canada, RFA has learned from two Canadian government agencies.
airlive.net
A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow
Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World
A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
Cruise Ship Worker Shares 'Below Deck Secrets' We Had No Idea About
Most people don't know this exists!
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
Seven dead as helicopter crashes in huge fireball on foggy mountainside on journey to tourist hotspot in India
A HORROR helicopter crash has left seven people dead near a tourist hotspot in India. The chopper which was carrying passengers towards Guptkashi crashed on a foggy mountainside just moments after taking off sparking a massive fireball. The aircraft's pilot Anil Singh alongside six passengers boarded the plane today before...
