Read full article on original website
Related
‘Lady Chatterley’s Lover’ Trailer: Emma Corrin and Jack O’Connell Strike Up an Affair in Steamy Netflix Film (Video)
The latest adaptation of D.H. Lawrence's classic novel debuts on Netflix Dec. 2
‘Westworld’ Canceled by HBO After 4 Seasons
Creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan had hoped to conclude the sci-fi series' story in a fifth season
‘Enola Holmes 2’ Credits Scene: Who Plays [SPOILER]?
Warning: This piece contains major spoilers for “Enola Holmes 2.” If you have not yet watched, turn back now!. As if the ending of “Enola Holmes 2” isn’t complicated enough, the film’s post-credits scene sets up an entirely new wrinkle to the franchise — albeit an exciting one.
‘The Estate’ Review: Money Makes Everything Worse in This All-Star Black Comedy
Tale of voracious would-be heirs lacks the courage to commit to its own nastiness
‘Manifest’ Cast and Character Guide: Meet the Flight 828 Passengers
The record-breaking series may be landing at a new home, but there's a full roster of familiar faces still on board
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0