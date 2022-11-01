ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL World Reacts To Bears' Significant Trade News

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

The final day before the NFL trade deadline has brought another stunner.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are sending wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears in exchange for a second-round draft pick.

While it's no surprise that Claypool is on the move after he has been the subject of trade rumors for several weeks, few would have picked the Bears as his destination after Chicago sold two of its top defensive players, Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith, for draft picks in the past week.

However, the general reaction around the NFL seems to be that this was a good move for the Bears.

Claypool should instantly become the team's top pass-catching option and help reveal whether former first-round draft pick Justin Fields can be the future of the franchise at quarterback.

That said, some are wondering why the price tag was so high for Claypool, who scored 11 touchdowns as a rookie in 2019 but just three since. Claypool has caught 32 passes for 311 yards and one score through eight games this season.

Claypool also only has one season remaining on his contract after 2022, so the Bears will likely need to extend him.

All in all, it seems like both sides can find reason to be optimistic about this deal, with the Bears adding a weapon to their offense and the struggling Steelers picking up a draft pick that can help them rebuild.

