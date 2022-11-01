ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheWrap

LA Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Stands Behind Calling Rick Caruso a ‘Con': ‘What Are His Values?’

The Congresswoman tells TheWrap how she plans to meet the city’s challenges and what it’s like to face an opponent who’s spent $100 million on his campaign. With less than a week until election day in Los Angeles, voter polls show mayoral candidates U.S. Rep. Karen Bass and billionaire businessman Rick Caruso locked in a dead heat, even though Caruso is on track to spend more than $100 million on his campaign, compared to Bass’ $8 million.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
56K+
Followers
32K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy