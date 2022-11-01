ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Fun-filled Saturday Reunion

Smiles and laughter filled the quad as pumpkin seeds sprinkled the grass. The Hudson Scholars program hosted its first reunion of the 2022-2023 school year this past weekend, on Saturday, October 22. In the morning, with energized mentors and eager scholars, students participated in an educational activity. The scholars were...
TARRYTOWN, NY

