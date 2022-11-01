Jupiter, the planet of luck and abundance, made its way in the sign of Pisces over the weekend. Prepare for a whirlwind of inspiration to fuel you and keep you on your toes. Let your fate in the universe guide you this week, and you’ll see how much easier it is to achieve your goals. Mercury has also danced its way over to Scorpio, making us more intrigued to the unknown and true crime — right on time for Halloween! Look out this coming week: Someone from the past may want to see you or surprise you with news.

5 DAYS AGO