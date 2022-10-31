Read full article on original website
Related
chapman.edu
20+ Chapman Faculty Make Top 2% List
More than 20 Chapman University faculty members have made the prestigious worldwide top 2% of scientists database compiled by Stanford University. “This database shows the caliber of Chapman’s faculty and reinforces our trajectory toward becoming a top-tier institution that emphasizes high-level research and the best quality of education for our students,” said Chapman President Daniele C. Struppa.
chapman.edu
The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families
Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences recently welcomed author Janice Munemitsu, whose family was imprisoned in a Japanese American internment camp, and Sylvia Mendez, a plaintiff in the Mendez et al. v. Westminster school desegregation case, as part of Wilkinson’s Engaging the World initiative, Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies. The discussion explored the obstacles faced by the Mendez and Munemitsu families, and the exchange of kindnesses that helped them endure racism and hardships exacerbated by World War II. In her book, The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families and Mendez et al v. Westminster, the 1947 Desegregation of California Public Schools, Munemitsu examines this story of allyship, in hopes that her book “inspires us to cultivate increasing kindness toward one another.”
chapman.edu
Chapman Holds to Lofty No. 4 Spot in The Wrap’s Annual Ranking of Top 50 Film Schools
A difference-making Career Center, immersive master classes with a who’s who of industry leaders, and a collaborative culture bolstered by diverse representation are among the reasons cited by The Wrap magazine in naming Chapman University the No. 4 film school in the nation. The ranking, announced Oct. 31 in...
chapman.edu
Chapman Hosts ‘Shark Tank’-Style Panther Cage Match
Panther Cage Match – a “Shark Tank”-style competition – was held Oct. 28 at Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics for the first time in three years. Organizers got 26 pitch applications, which were narrowed to six finalists. The six teams or...
chapman.edu
Life? or Theater?: A Compilation of Artwork by Charlotte Salomon
Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education welcomed scholar Monica Bohm-Duchen to speak about Life? or Theater?: a compilation of artwork by Charlotte Salomon, a talented Berlin-born artist who, at the age of twenty-six and five months pregnant, was murdered at the Auschwitz death camp in World War II.
Comments / 0