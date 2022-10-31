ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

20+ Chapman Faculty Make Top 2% List

More than 20 Chapman University faculty members have made the prestigious worldwide top 2% of scientists database compiled by Stanford University. “This database shows the caliber of Chapman’s faculty and reinforces our trajectory toward becoming a top-tier institution that emphasizes high-level research and the best quality of education for our students,” said Chapman President Daniele C. Struppa.
The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families

Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences recently welcomed author Janice Munemitsu, whose family was imprisoned in a Japanese American internment camp, and Sylvia Mendez, a plaintiff in the Mendez et al. v. Westminster school desegregation case, as part of Wilkinson’s Engaging the World initiative, Leading the Conversation on Ethnic Studies. The discussion explored the obstacles faced by the Mendez and Munemitsu families, and the exchange of kindnesses that helped them endure racism and hardships exacerbated by World War II. In her book, The Kindness of Color: The Story of Two Families and Mendez et al v. Westminster, the 1947 Desegregation of California Public Schools, Munemitsu examines this story of allyship, in hopes that her book “inspires us to cultivate increasing kindness toward one another.”
Chapman Hosts ‘Shark Tank’-Style Panther Cage Match

Panther Cage Match – a “Shark Tank”-style competition – was held Oct. 28 at Chapman University’s Leatherby Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Ethics for the first time in three years. Organizers got 26 pitch applications, which were narrowed to six finalists. The six teams or...
Life? or Theater?: A Compilation of Artwork by Charlotte Salomon

Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences and the Rodgers Center for Holocaust Education welcomed scholar Monica Bohm-Duchen to speak about Life? or Theater?: a compilation of artwork by Charlotte Salomon, a talented Berlin-born artist who, at the age of twenty-six and five months pregnant, was murdered at the Auschwitz death camp in World War II.
