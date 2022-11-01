ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAAY-TV

Breezy and rainy weather expected today

Rain is on the way. We're tracking some significant rainfall moving in from the west. Rainfall could be heavy at times west of I-65 - especially in the Shoals after 9am. The wet weather will lessen as it moves east of I-65 and become more disorganized. Winds gusts at times could reach over 30mph.
WAAY-TV

November? Feels more like September!

Thursday's warm temperatures might have us all questioning what month and what season we are actually in. Plenty of sunshine will stay with us today in the Tennessee Valley and highs will warm to the upper 70s. Copy-cat conditions remain for Friday with the only change being come increased cloud...
WAAY-TV

WAAY 31’s Nov. 8 Alabama General Election voting guide

Alabama voters head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s General Election. WAAY 31 will have the most up-to-date coverage all day and night, taking you from polling places right here in North Alabama to candidate events across the state.
