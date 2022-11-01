Read full article on original website
Breezy and rainy weather expected today
Rain is on the way. We're tracking some significant rainfall moving in from the west. Rainfall could be heavy at times west of I-65 - especially in the Shoals after 9am. The wet weather will lessen as it moves east of I-65 and become more disorganized. Winds gusts at times could reach over 30mph.
November? Feels more like September!
Thursday's warm temperatures might have us all questioning what month and what season we are actually in. Plenty of sunshine will stay with us today in the Tennessee Valley and highs will warm to the upper 70s. Copy-cat conditions remain for Friday with the only change being come increased cloud...
Historic Powerball jackpot draws big crowds from Alabama to Tennessee stateline towns
There are 1.6 billion reasons for a lot of Alabamians to cross state lines right now, as the world's largest estimated lottery jackpot on record is set for a drawing Saturday night. Friday in Ardmore, Tennessee, the hardest things for those seeking out a lucky ticket were finding a parking...
WAAY 31’s Nov. 8 Alabama General Election voting guide
Alabama voters head to the polls from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday to cast ballots in the state’s General Election. WAAY 31 will have the most up-to-date coverage all day and night, taking you from polling places right here in North Alabama to candidate events across the state.
Amendment 6: Pay-as-you-go measure could allow cities to use current tax to cover capital projects
Alabama voters will decide whether to let multiple cities across the state to change how they use a certain tax revenue when paying off construction debt. Othni Lathram, director of the Alabama Legislative Services Agency, explained the basis of Amendment 6, if approved. "Amendment 6 gives a little bit more...
$1 million bond each for California residents charged with drug trafficking in Decatur
Five people from California are now sitting in the Morgan County Jail on bonds of $1 million each after North Alabama Drug Task Force agents found 165 pounds of marijuana in Decatur. Agents say they seized the drugs during an investigation on Eighth Street Southeast. The marijuana has an estimated...
Ex-Alabama corrections officer pleads guilty in smuggling, bribery scheme at Donaldson Correctional
A Jasper man has pleaded guilty to federal charges after participating in a scheme to smuggle cell phones, drugs and other contraband to inmates at Donaldson Correctional Facility. U.S. Attorney Prim F. Escalona of the Northern District of Alabama said 32-year-old Wilson Brian Clemons, also known as "Mario Lopez" or...
