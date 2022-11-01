Nikola Vucevic supports Zach LaVine’s decision-making in the clutch vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Nikola Vucevic reflected on Zach LaVine's decision to take a go-ahead shot late in Saturday's loss against the 76ers

The Chicago Bulls had a slow start in Saturday’s 114-109 home loss against the Philadelphia 76ers. Down by as many as 19 points, the Bulls made a furious comeback and the score was tied 109-109 with over a minute to play.

Star guard Zach LaVine got the basketball with 44 seconds left. The 27-year-old then found one of his favorite spots on the court and tried to give the Bulls the lead, but he missed.

A bad read from LaVine?

According to Cleaning The Glass , LaVine has taken 16 percent of his shots from the mid-range in four games this season, making just 30 percent of them. Nikola Vucevic was wide open in the nearby corner when LaVine took the shot, but he doesn’t blame him.

“I don’t think he saw me. It was a solid shot by him. It just didn’t go in. I didn’t want to yell because he was going into the shot and I didn’t want to disturb him. It happened fast. He didn’t miss me on purpose,” Vucevic said.

What Vucevic said might be true, but it doesn’t change the fact that LaVine’s decision-making has been a topic of discussion for some time. And now every mistake he makes will be magnified because the Bulls rewarded him with a $215 million contract in the offseason.

LaVine reflected on his decision

LaVine is now 0-of-3 from the floor in the clutch this season. Vucevic was 5-of-7 from three-point range in the game, while LaVine was 8-of-18 before taking the shot. Both players scored over 20 points, but LaVine had to make the extra pass.

“After looking at it, I should’ve thrown it to Vooch. He’s wide open. It was a bad read on my part... I’m more confident than anybody to be able to make that shot, just if you’re gonna take it, make it. If not, I gotta find Vooch. I wish I was able to re-do it,” LaVine explained to reporters .

The Bulls have to find a way to jumpstart their offense sooner. Had they done this, they’d have one or two more wins this season.

“When you’re down, you’re fighting for your life to get back into the game. We need to come out that way. These first games, that’s been our MO. We’re getting down on the first unit. The second unit usually comes in and saves our ass,” LaVine said.