Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, November 2022
November opens with the sun in Scorpio, lighting up a highly mysterious, sensitive sector of your chart, revving up your intuitive abilities and finding you exploring hidden places or learning secret things. Catching up on rest is a theme highlighted at this moment. Getting quality time, restorative sleep, and time off from work may be on your mind. You’re exploring your psyche in some significant way or expanding your spiritual practice. Life’s mysteries and the unknown are calling you!
Your Horoscope For November 2022
This November, prepare for dramatic redirections as the total lunar eclipse in Taurus will stir up shocking endings in your work and financial life on Nov. 8. You may feel a deep calling to pack a bag and travel to a new destination on Nov. 16 when Venus enters Sagittarius. Make the most of this energy by sharing your love generously. It’s time to restore the sense of adventure and excitement in your relationships. Mercury will follow Venus’ lead on Nov. 17, when it begins its journey in philosophical Sagittarius. This will cause you to muse on bigger questions about the meaning of life and your purpose. This expansive and learning-focused energy is great for picking up a new skill or learning a language.
Horoscope for Friday, 11/04/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Before you accuse someone of leading you on, you may want to ask yourself why you were so willing to ignore the red flags? They were waving for a reason. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You may think matters are settled but review...
Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous
If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray. Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided...
Today’s daily horoscope for Nov. 4, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21). You have a way of making people feel safe. New people will be attracted to you as you demonstrate your strength. Your gift of strength comes in many forms -- intellectual, physical and emotional. SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21). Having too many choices is almost worse than...
Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences
Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
It’s Scorpio Season & Serious Change Is In The Air
Spooky season is upon us, and you know what that means — Scorpios are ready for their moment in the spotlight (or should we say moonlight?). On October 23, the sun will move into the sign of the scorpion, meaning that Scorpio season is here to stay — well, at least until November 22. Prepare to be even more curious, confident, creative, sexual, and drawn to the occult than before. Welcome to the dark side.
Get Ready, Because Your November Horoscope Includes a Life-Changing Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse
If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
November 2022 Monthly Horoscope: What Astrologers Want You To Know
Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
Here's How The November 2022 Full Moon Will Affect Your Zodiac Sign
Halloween may be behind us, but spooky season is raging on astrologically — at least until we’ve moved past the November 2022 full moon. The month’s brightest lunation happens to be a chaos-filled lunar eclipse, so it’s got a big potential for bringing surprising revelations, hyper-speed endings, and cosmic twists of fate. Also known as this year’s Beaver Moon, November’s full moon is the last eclipse until 2023, so you’ll definitely want to know how it will affect your zodiac sign.
Daily Horoscope, 03 November 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why
You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving. Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen...
Your Weekly Tarot Horoscope Says You’re Building Your Empire & Manifesting Riches
Whenever you’re confused about a situation and you’re looking for answers, it’s always a good idea to ask the Tarot for guidance! Whether you steadfastly believe these cards can tell you your future or you simply love the ritual of it all, your Tarot horoscope for the week of October 10 to October 16 will give you the guidance you’ve been needing. A deck of Tarot consists of 78 cards, each one full of endless possibilities. Between the Tarot’s thought-provoking imagery and the symbolism associated with the Major and Minor Arcana, these cards always have a way of shining a light...
These 4 Zodiac Signs Will Be Affected by the Blood Moon Lunar Eclipse of November the Most
We’re currently in the throes of eclipse season, which is one reason there’s been no shortage of drama. If you’re feeling the cosmic whiplash already, then you might be one of the zodiac signs affected by the blood moon lunar eclipse of November 2022 the most. After all, it means you’re sitting right in the eye of the storm! Alright, real talk—there’s no reason to be afraid of an eclipse, so don’t allow the experience to fill you with dread. In astrology, eclipses open a karmic doorway for a period of 28-days, and during this time, anything—and I mean anything—can happen....
Get Ready—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Says Your Relationship May Be Changing (& That’s OK)
Your love horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is even more important than usual, because major relationship changes are on the way. If it feels as though a situation is becoming more intense or the dynamic you share with someone suddenly feels different, you have every reason to blame astrology. It’s eclipse season, baby. It all begins with a spectacular solar eclipse in Scorpio on October 25 at 6:49 a.m. ET. In astrology, an eclipse always takes place instead of a new moon, but it’s a far more climactic affair. While a new moon represents a new...
Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
Your Weekly Horoscope Says You May Be Under Pressure, But it Could Lead to a Diamond
If you’re already feeling the struggle, your horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will probably validate some of the frustrations you’ve been experiencing. It’s rough out here in astrology, but all this effort you’re putting into showing up and getting the job done is not all for naught. Mars—planet of conflict, drive and passion—is currently retrograding through Gemini. Because Mars is responsible for giving you your mojo and your ambition, you might be feeling slow to start as the week begins. Don’t put a lot of pressure on yourself when you’re already stretched thin, because that’s when...
Horoscope today: Daily star sign guide from Mystic Meg on October 22
With the moon and Neptune on opposing sides of your chart, you could be torn between asking for too much and expecting too little. So take time today to work out what new love and life balance you want. A time of following someone else’s lead is over. A...
Leo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Taking a Big Step in Your Career (& Never Looking Back)
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
Here’s Your Daily Horoscope For October 20, 2022
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 20, 2022. The moon rounds out its stay in dramatic Leo. Meanwhile, Venus in partnership-oriented Libra receives an unwelcome visit from power-hungry Pluto in Capricorn. Under this kind of cosmic combo, the chances for relationship tension or an emotional fallout are high, especially as were just a few days away from the October 25 solar eclipse.
