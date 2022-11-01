Read full article on original website
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue StateNews Breaking LIVENew York City, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Did The 77-year-old Alzheimer’s Man Kill His 70-year-Old Wifejustpene50New York City, NY
The Day Lou Gehrig Made Yankee Stadium Weep - A Story of Pride and GreatnessLord GaneshNew York City, NY
Tower Records returns with new NYC music space
NEW YORK (PIX11) – Tower Records, a once ubiquitous music retailer, reopened in New York City on Friday under a new name. It’s the first physical location to open in the United States since the company went bankrupt 16 years ago. Tower Records was known for its album release parties for artists including Elton John […]
chainstoreage.com
Most ‘interesting store in the world’ opens in Brooklyn
Showfields has unveiled a new retail concept in New York City. The lifestyle retailer’s new House of Showfields format is located in the the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn. The 11,560-sq.-ft. store is designed as a six-room home, with each of the rooms displaying product in a room-appropriate location. Showfields...
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
The world's largest gingerbread village is returning to Manhattan
When Jon Lovitch made his first gingerbread village as a teenager in Kansas City in 1994, he could never have dreamed that he’d someday turn the hobby into his full-time job, display his creations in New York City and set the world record for gingerbread houses. Fast forward 28...
NBC New York
Racist, Hand-Drawn Hate Mail Delivered to Black-Owned NYC Restaurant
The only Black-owned restaurant in a Bronx neighborhood has become the target of racist hate, after a hand-drawn picture depicting racial stereotypes was delivered to the business. Seafood Kingz opened eight months ago on City Island, with its big portions leaving people coming back for more. "We stand out a...
A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' mural just went up in Harlem
In celebration of the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel partnered with three artists across the United States and asked them to create murals connected to the much-anticipated film. Artist Lilia LiliFlor Ramirez created a piece of art in Los Angeles, Rahmaan Statik did the same in...
The Best Pancakes in NYC
Sure, you can make pancakes at home, but you always have to throw the first one (or two, or three) away. Somehow, it’s never quite as satisfying as rolling up to a restaurant and having someone else present you with a stack of perfect, fluffy discs of pure carbohydrates to power your day. Whether you’re a fan of a classic buttermilk short stack or prefer something a little more inventive, these are some of the best pancakes in NYC.
You can now visit the workshop where NYC's most famous holiday decor is made
The massive bows, angels, nutcrackers, lights and other festive decor that adorns New York City's most famous buildings comes together each year in a warehouse in Westchester County where hundreds of elves (ahem, employees) bring Christmas magic to life. This year, you can peek inside the 110,000-square-foot warehouse of American...
A musical about Staten Island is opening in Manhattan next month
It’s not that we don’t recognize Staten Island as a bonafide New York borough, it’s just that it is so utterly non-Manhattan that the mere idea of a musical about Staten Island in midtown tickles our funny bone. After all, what can the show even be about?...
9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Nov. 3 - 6)
The city is full of life and it has so much to offer this weekend! Let 1010 WINS help you plan your fun with great events for family and friends of all ages.
This Iconic French Pastry House Is Bringing A Taste Of Paris To NYC
New York City and France are no strangers–an area in Nolita/SoHo has a rich history of French culture and immigrant communities and has therefore become NYC’s very own “Little Paris” neighborhood. And now us New Yorkers are getting even more of a taste of the Parisian lifestyle. Iconic French tearoom and pastry house Angelina Paris is popping up at French restaurant L’Avenue at Saks, and if you take any of our suggestions let it be this one–their pastries and hot chocolate are an absolute must-try. The Midtown restaurant will serve what can safely be considered the most famous hot chocolate in all of Europe alongside the cult-favorite patisserie’s Mont Blanc dessert, a dessert made of sweetened chestnut purée in the form of vermicelli and topped with whipped cream. In addition to the grab-and-go bakery, the pop-up’s counter space will also include a retail shop offering Angelina’s famous hot chocolate in bottle or powder form, as well as Cocoa and Gianduja spread creams, mixed teas, caramels, jams, chocolate boxes, and more, making it possible for visitors to bring Angelina’s fine dining experience to their own home.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Cheap 'JFK Airport' Hack to Get to Midtown Manhattan Is a Game-Changer
Most people aren't aware of this!
tinybeans.com
The 12 NYC Toy Stores That Beat Online Shopping, Hands Down
These are the best NYC toy stores to find unique gifts for the kiddos in your life. Looking for a way to make a kid smile while also supporting a local New York City business? Get some toys from your neighborhood NYC toy store. Whether the kids could use some upgraded gear in the playroom, there’s a big birthday coming up, or you need a LEGO kit delivered, stat, we found several NYC toy stores (and some in the Hamptons) that are just adorable.
Delish
The Jewish Deli Is An NYC Icon. Here’s How It’s Changed
“I’ll have what she’s having.” The quote is iconic. You probably know it’s from When Harry Met Sally, and although the corned beef and pastrami sandwich isn't what caused Sally to make such a scene in Katz's Deli, it certainly convinced the lady at the next table to try it.
NYC Marathon 2022: Route Information, start times, where to hydrate
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- The TCS NYC Marathon is expected to return to its full potential this year, with over 50,000 runners expected to cross the finish line. With a route that stretches across all five boroughs, it would prove useful to know exactly where the marathon leads. THE START. As...
queenoftheclick.com
Mercedes Benz Wedged Under Truck in Brooklyn
A Mercedes SUV was wedged under a truck on 20th Avenue and 70th Street around 5:00 am this morning. A person was trapped in the vehicle. (Source) People walking to get to work or travel around the area must have been stunned to see this accident. Many videos were shared here.
Rev. Calvin Butts remembered, celebrated during homegoing ceremony
The stirring riff of the grand piano and inspiring vocals that permeated the heart were all part of the homegoing ceremony that Butts envisioned for himself.
Façade partially collapses at Brooklyn apartment building
NEW YORK -- People living in four separate units of a Brooklyn apartment building were forced to evacuate Friday after part of façade suddenly crumbled.It happened around 4:15 p.m. at Tivoli Towers on Crown Street in Crown Heights.The Department of Buildings says a section of a wall broke away from 33rd floor of the building. Debris landed on the roof of another section of the building.No one was hurt, but the impact caused cracks to apartments on the 22nd floor and forced the evacuation of four units.Residents told CBS2 the building has had water issues before and repairs were being planned."This is a building that's had chronic failures for years and years, and we've known of them and we have advocated along with the tenants for better conditions in this building. It's my understanding that the building was about to undertake some work before this incident occurred," New York City Council member Crystal Hudson said.The DOB says the building is safe, but the cause of the partial collapse is under investigation.
viewing.nyc
[WATCH] Inside New York City's Best Neighborhood for Cheap Eats!
Let's find the Best Cheap Eats in the East Village of Manhattan […]. NYC $5 Food Guide: East Village, Manhattan's BEST Cheap Eats. Matt enjoys exploring the City's with his partner and son. He is an avid marathon runner, and spends most of his time eating, running, and working on cool stuff.
