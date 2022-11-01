During the Full Beaver Moon of 2022, which takes place on November 8, the sun in Scorpio opposes the moon in Taurus, and this is no typical full moon: It’s a lunar eclipse! Eclipses take place when a new or full moon activates the north and south nodes, which are mathematical points in an astrological chart that symbolize our pasts and our destinies, marking eclipses as hugely transformative times of year.

