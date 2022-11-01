Read full article on original website
Climate Change Takes a Nasty Toll on Bird Migration, Studies Show
Global warming affects all aspects of life on earth — the air we breathe, agricultural systems, rainforests, and even bird migration. Yes, climate change affects bird migration in more ways than one. With warmer temperatures earlier in the year and less water, the timing of their travels, as well as their paths, are greatly affected.
Climate Change Is Spooky — Opt for an Eco-Themed Costume This Year
Nothing on this planet is spookier than climate change, so consider dedicating the concept of your Halloween costume this year to the environment this year! From Jane Goodall to solar panels, there are so many fun and easy ways to dress up to honor Mother Earth herself. Just make sure...
As Climate Mitigation Efforts Stumble, We Need Climate Adaptation More Than Ever
For decades, scientists have been saying that we need to make efforts to stop the climate crisis in its tracks. But as the climate emergency continues to get worse, it’s clear that many are tragically content with ignoring that advice. So instead of mitigation (or ideally, alongside mitigation) we must ramp up climate adaptation. But what does adaptation to climate change involve, exactly?
Are Dogs Affected by the Climate Crisis? Are They Exacerbating It?
The climate crisis was created largely due to irresponsible human activity — we polluted the air and water with irresponsible industrial and agricultural practices, gas-powered vehicles, and single-use plastics until the ozone could no longer protect us from the heat of the sun. As a result, the ice caps are melting, ecosystems are withering, and humanity is suffering.
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Despite years of exposure to the climate science, I don’t believe we are headed for total societal collapse | Rebecca Huntley
People can seem immune to the news of catastrophic climate breakdown, but that’s a very human response. There is hope
Greta Thunberg Releases 'The Climate Book,' Featuring 100 Contributors: "Hope Is Taking Action"
At just 19 years old, climate activist Greta Thunberg has already authored several books — and the latest is Greta Thunberg’s The Climate Book, which features contributions from over 100 experts in the climate space from around the world. Article continues below advertisement. We can’t wait to get...
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel
Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
An Antarctic neutrino telescope has detected a signal from the heart of a nearby active galaxy
An enormous neutrino observatory buried deep in the Antarctic ice has discovered only the second extra-galactic source of the elusive particles ever found. In results published today in Science, the IceCube collaboration reports the detection of neutrinos from an “active galaxy” called NGC 1068, which lies some 47 million light-years from Earth. How to spot a neutrino Neutrinos are very shy fundamental particles that don’t often interact with anything else. When they were first detected in the 1950s, physicists soon realised they would in some ways be ideal for astronomy. Because neutrinos so rarely have anything to do with other particles, they...
Step Outside to Catch the Partial Solar Eclipse
We love a cool celestial sighting, and fortunately, today could be a good day to catch a little action in the sky. Avid stargazers and astronomers alike are anticipating the partial solar eclipse on Oct. 25, 2022, which means the moon will be squeezing itself into Earth’s orbit to put on part of a stellar show in the sky.
New Report Finds Startling Emissions Gaps Between Wealthy and Poor
For years, experts have been telling us that the climate crisis will have — and is already having — disproportionately negative effects on low-income people and those living in poverty. And two new reports highlight that. The UN's Emissions Gap Report found that the chances of us staying...
From Outer Space, NASA's EMIT Identifies Methane "Super-Emitters" on Earth
Space exploration does not only help us discover things happening on other planets — some space missions can tell us a lot about what is happening on our home planet, too. And NASA’s EMIT program’s recent mission discovered a lot about the forceful greenhouse gas methane, by identifying 50 methane “super-emitters” around planet Earth.
What’s Changed at Patagonia Since the Founder Parted Ways With The Company?
You may recall last month, when Patagonia's founder, Yvon Chouinard gave up the company in the name of the planet. The 83-year-old founder of the $3 billion company made the decision to designate "Earth" as the brand's sole shareholder. This was, in part, to announce the company would be making...
Engineers developed a breakthrough method to generate hydrogen gas in one-step process
Hydrogen sulfide, infamous for its aroma of rotten eggs, is known to be highly poisonous and corrosive - especially in wastewater applications. Petrochemical plants and other industries make thousands of tons of this gas every year as a byproduct of various processes that separate sulfur from petroleum, natural gas, coal, and other products.
Yes, There Are Glaciers in Africa — Though They May Soon Disappear
Many tend to associate glaciers with the Arctic and Alaska, however, there are actually glaciers all over the world. In fact, a UN report recently came to light, stating that because of rising temperatures and climate change, glaciers in Africa may soon cease to exist. This report is indicative of...
Global Warming Makes Winter Colder and Hotter — This Is How
You’ve heard it a million times: the comment "Well, if global warming is real, then why is it 10 degrees outside?” It’s easy to understand where this comment is coming from, because technically, it makes perfect sense. As it turns out, the topic is actually pretty complicated.
Are Emperor Penguins Endangered? The Species Is Now Protected by the ESA
It's a sad week for penguin lovers. The Emperor penguin, which is native to Antarctica, is now going to receive federal protection under the Endangered Species Act. Populations have been rapidly declining over the last several decades, and environmentalists hope this will bring populations back. But does this mean Emperor penguins are endangered?
The Fast Furniture Industry Kills Billions of Trees Every Year, Study Shows
Even though you've likely heard time and time again that cheaply-made clothing from the fast fashion industry simply isn't worth its hefty environmental impact, inhumanity, and poor quality clothing, you may not realize that cheaply-made furniture can also take a nasty toll on dear old Mother Earth. Similar to fast fashion, the environmental impact of the fast furniture industry is shockingly high.
scitechdaily.com
The End Is Nigh: NASA Prepares To Say “Farewell” to History-Making Mars InSight Lander
A closer look at what goes into wrapping up the mission as the InSight spacecraft’s power supply continues to dwindle. The end is nigh for NASA’s Mars InSight lander. The day is fast approaching when the spacecraft will fall silent, ending its history-making mission to reveal secrets of the Red Planet’s interior. Since the spacecraft’s power generation continues to decline as windblown dust on its solar panels thickens, the engineering team has already taken steps to continue as long as possible with what power remains. Despite these efforts, it won’t be long now, as the end is expected to come in the next few weeks.
Alaska’s Snow Crab Populations Diminished By Almost 88 Percent In Just Three Years
While snow crab legs are considered a delicacy by many, you might not be seeing the crustaceans on too many menus for much longer. Snow crabs are missing from Alaskan waters, thanks to a major population crash. Alaska has canceled its 2022 Bering Sea snow crab harvest for the first time ever, and fisheries across the 49th U.S. state are no longer selling one of their most lucrative exports. And continuing to fish could eliminate the species' populations altogether.
