Michigan State

Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Latest Whitmer-Dixon poll is in

Election Day is just four days away and our latest poll numbers are here: Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is holding a steady 11-point lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon, according to a poll by EPIC-MRA of Lansing, commissioned by the Free Press and its media partners. If the election were held today, 54% of those polled said they would vote for Whitmer and 43% for Dixon.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Blake Harms Returns to W. Michigan to Join Storm Team 8

WOOD TV 8's team of meteorologists is adding another person to become the largest weather forecasting team in West Michigan. The new addition to the team just happens to be a native of the West Michigan area. Meteorologist Blake Harms grew up in West Michigan, living in Hudsonville. Blake says...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Prop 1: What it will change and what it means for Michigan

(CBS DETROIT) - The first of three proposals on the ballot in Michigan could change term limits for lawmakers and require them to disclose certain details about their finances. Prop 1 (Transparency and Term Limits) would look to reduce the number of years a person can serve in the state legislature. Currently, a lawmaker can serve a maximum of six years in the House and eight years in the Senate — a total of 14 years. If Prop 1 passes, lawmakers could serve a flat 12-year-term, which can take place in one chamber. "It's actually going to help enhance and...
MICHIGAN STATE
wdet.org

Democrats eye control of Michigan Senate for first time in decades

Michigan Democrats have a chance to control the state legislature, due in part to new redistricting maps. While many Senate and House of Representative elections are close in Michigan, millions of dollars from across the country are funding Senate races. Subscribe to MichMash on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever...
MICHIGAN STATE
wmuk.org

Is Michigan's 4th District more competitive on paper than on the ground?

The new 4th Congressional District is highlighted in purple and includes the cities of Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Benton Harbor, Holland and Zeeland. In 2018, voters approved the creation of a new independent redistricting commission that drew the map in use today. The new 4th District in Southwest Michigan includes parts of three districts under the old map, and a block of reliably Republican voters on the border with Indiana is now in another district. In theory, the fourth is now a little less Republican red and a little more Democratic blue.
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

Election Day: Guide to Michigan's three proposals

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Michigan's 2022 Midterm Election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, and Michiganders will head to vote across the state on races including Governor, Secretary of State, and Attorney General's office. But they're also voting on three proposals. Record numbers of Michigan voters have already submitted...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Haslett School Board candidate defends himself from ‘transphobic’ Facebook post

FRIDAY, Nov. 4 — A candidate for the Haslett Board of Education is under fire for a July 2 post on Facebook that is being blasted as transphobic. Terry Goldberg posted a cartoon on his Facebook page with what appears to be a male in a dress, with stubble on his face. Behind this person, is a mother and child. The child asks, “Mommy, is that a man or a woman?” The mother responds, “It’s a Democrat, honey.”
HASLETT, MI
97.9 WGRD

Here Are 5 Pure Michigan Turkey Alternatives For Thanksgiving

With turkey prices so high this year, here are 5 "Pure Michigan" alternatives for your Thanksgiving. It seems every business has a reason to raise the prices of its products these days and every industry has its list of excuses. I don't know about you, but it doesn't look to me like there is much of a shortage of anything. There is one reason only that prices are high and that is fuel prices. If you are wanting to point a finger, it should be at oil companies and people who own them, and politicians who take money from them.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know Jeff Daniels Starred In A Movie About Michigan Hunters?

Am I the only person in Michigan that DIDN'T KNOW Jeff Daniels wrote and starred in a movie about a deer camp in Escanaba, Michigan?. I was scrolling on Facebook after work the other day when I saw a post from Visit Escanaba talking about the hunting season approaching and how it was time to watch the cult classic movie Escanaba In Da Moonlight.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Detroit Free Press

Opinion: My patients need Proposal 3 to pass in Michigan

Today I held the hand of a patient who traveled across three state lines to see me. She was exhausted and anxious, but also relieved to finally be here. She told me about her serious health problems including multiple sclerosis and the complications she had with her prior pregnancies. She was fearful that continuing her current pregnancy would leave her unable to walk and care for her two children. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
