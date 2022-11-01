ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wccsradio.com

JOANNE M. SORRELL, 95

Joanne M. Sorrell, 95, of Indiana, PA died on November 3, 2022, at St. Andrews Village after a brief illness. Born on September 14, 1927, in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of J. Warren and Ruth Staples Millard. She married Richard A. Sorrell on June 10, 1949, in Washington, DC, who preceded her in death in 2010. She had lived in Indiana PA since 2011.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

IUP CELEBRATES 100TH YEAR OF “THE LEGEND” MARCHING BAND

During the IUP football game today, the school will celebrate the 100th anniversary of it’s Marching Band, appropriately nicknamed “The Legend”. Over 900 Alumni and friends are expected to be a part of the celebration, which got underway yesterday. The celebration was to have originally taken part in 2021, but was postponed one year due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
INDIANA, PA
wccsradio.com

ROBERT CAYLOR, 79

Robert Caylor, 79, of Indiana died November 1, 2022, at his residence. He was the. son of the late Bernard P. and Lillian Gertrude (Clark) Caylor and was born on. January 26, 1943, in Willet, Pennsylvania. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Bob was a self-employed Coal...
INDIANA, PA
addictedtovacation.com

14 Great Day Trips For Couples Around Pennsylvania

The state of Pennsylvania is a wonderful place to visit with your significant other. Here’s what you need to know about day trips in PA for couples. Pennsylvania is a place bordered by New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, and West Virginia. The state has a rich history; it was one of the thirteen colonies that made the United States. Pennsylvania is also home to several important.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

'We are not co-parenting with the government': PA parents question district gender policy

EXTON, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are demanding answers from a public school district on whether or not it hides their children's gender transitions from them. Parents expressed their outrage over this topic at last week's West Chester Area School District (WCASD) Board of Education meeting. Many allege a lack of clarity, with some saying they had to go so far as to obtain documents through formal public information requests to gather answers.
EXTON, PA
WETM 18 News

LIST: Top roller coasters in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — If you are an amusement park or roller coaster enthusiast, Pennsylvania is one of the best places to reside, because of the number of roller coasters. From old-fashioned parks like Kennywood and Knoebles to major parks like Hersheypark and Dorney Park, there is something for all thrill seekers. Amusement Today, a website […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Without Post-Gazette, Scott Township leaders say they can't follow advertising laws

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - There's another wrinkle in the ongoing labor dispute between the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and striking workers at the paper.According to Scott Township Manager Denise Fitzgerald, for years the P-G has been the only newspaper in circulation there and the only place where the township has been able to post their legal advertisements under the first class township code."It specifically states in there that you have to advertise in a newspaper in general circulation," said Fitzgerald.With workers on strike and no paper being printed, business matters in the township that need to be advertised, which is basically everything, have been...
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

PITTMAN EYE DROP BILL SIGNED INTO LAW

A bill sponsored by Senator Joe Pittman concerning prescription eye drops was signed into law by Governor Tom Wolf yesterday. Senate Bill 1201 now requires health insurance policies issued or renewed in Pennsylvania to provide coverage for prescription eye drop refills at 70% of the prescribed duration. That means that early refills will be covered at 21 days for a 30-day supply, 42 days for a 60-day supply or 63 days for a 90-day supply.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nextpittsburgh.com

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra paid $30K to take 2 state politicians to Europe

HARRISBURG — In the waning days of summer, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra embarked on a whirlwind, nine-city European tour — its first international journey since the pandemic. The orchestra traveled to Germany, Slovenia, and Austria, where it closed the world-renowned Salzburg Festival. It was the only American orchestra...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Antlerless deer license sales in Pa. changing for first time in decades

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — There are changes being made to the way hunters apply for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses, the Pennsylvania Game Commission announced. Senate Bill 431 was signed into law this week and will allow hunters to buy antlerless licenses through the HuntFishPA automated licensing services, the Game Commission said Friday, Nov. 4. When […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

DENISE DAWN (ROMASCO) TATONE, 64

Denise Dawn (Romasco) Tatone, 64, of Blairsville, PA passed away on Monday, October 31, 2022, at her home. The daughter of Eugene D. and Barbara (Cunningham) Romasco, she was born on April 8, 1958 in Indiana, PA. Denise graduated from Blairsville High School Class of 1976 and worked at S&T...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy