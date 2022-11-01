We asked our readers this summer to vote for all of the best types of patios in the city, and we’ve revealed the entire list except for the final category: BEST OVERALL PATIO IN COLUMBUS. The Top 10 list that was formed from the votes cast includes a nice mix of casual spots, rooftop patios and fine dining experiences. And in first place is Lindey’s, which was also named the #1 Fine Dining Patio.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO