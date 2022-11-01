ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilliard, OH

614now.com

Popular national burger chain coming to 15th & High

While Smashburger has lost two of its three Columbus-area locations in recent years, another one is on the way to a prominent local development. According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a new Smashburger location is coming to 15 E. 15th St., STE B110, within the University District’s 15+High development.
columbusunderground.com

The Top 10 Patios in Columbus￼￼

We asked our readers this summer to vote for all of the best types of patios in the city, and we’ve revealed the entire list except for the final category: BEST OVERALL PATIO IN COLUMBUS. The Top 10 list that was formed from the votes cast includes a nice mix of casual spots, rooftop patios and fine dining experiences. And in first place is Lindey’s, which was also named the #1 Fine Dining Patio.
614now.com

Slice of the past: Check out some of the oldest pizzerias in Columbus

The Columbus food scene continues to evolve, adding takeout food halls and live-fire restaurants, but some things, like old-school pizzerias, have stayed the same for the better part of a century (or more). We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite long-standing local pizza spots, and while it won’t...
NBC4 Columbus

New grocery store opening in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
columbusmonthly.com

See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List

Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
614now.com

Columbus Uncovered: The Great Squirrel Massacre of 1822

Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. For the brave pioneers of early 19th...
614now.com

Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus

Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
columbusnavigator.com

Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel

Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
wosu.org

Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches

Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
columbusunderground.com

Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality

Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
