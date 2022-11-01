Read full article on original website
614now.com
Popular national burger chain coming to 15th & High
While Smashburger has lost two of its three Columbus-area locations in recent years, another one is on the way to a prominent local development. According to records filed with the City of Columbus, a new Smashburger location is coming to 15 E. 15th St., STE B110, within the University District’s 15+High development.
columbusunderground.com
The Top 10 Patios in Columbus￼￼
We asked our readers this summer to vote for all of the best types of patios in the city, and we’ve revealed the entire list except for the final category: BEST OVERALL PATIO IN COLUMBUS. The Top 10 list that was formed from the votes cast includes a nice mix of casual spots, rooftop patios and fine dining experiences. And in first place is Lindey’s, which was also named the #1 Fine Dining Patio.
614now.com
Slice of the past: Check out some of the oldest pizzerias in Columbus
The Columbus food scene continues to evolve, adding takeout food halls and live-fire restaurants, but some things, like old-school pizzerias, have stayed the same for the better part of a century (or more). We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite long-standing local pizza spots, and while it won’t...
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new store in Ohio
If you've been looking for an affordable and convenient place to do your grocery shopping, you may be interested to learn that a popular discount supermarket chain just opened another new store location in Ohio this week. Read on to learn more.
Most expensive homes sold in Franklin, Delaware counties in October
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The top home sold in Franklin County in October went for $2.2 million, and the top home in Delaware County went for $4.5 million. NBC4 analyzed daily property sale records from the Franklin and Delaware county auditor’s offices and filtered for “one family dwellings” so as not to include things like […]
614now.com
The second Weenie Wonder location is coming; Here’s where it will be located and when it hopes to open
Earlier this year, Rise Brands launched its very first food concept with the nostalgia-driven hot dog spot and milkshake spot, Weenie Wonder, which is located in Bridge Park. And before the year ends, it appears that Weenie Wonder is ready to begin work on its second location. According to documents...
New grocery store opening in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A grocery store is scheduled to open Thursday in north Columbus. ALDI will open its doors at 9 a.m. at its new location at 5455 N. High St. and will be open daily from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. According to the company, the first 100 customers will receive a gift […]
614now.com
On Friday, this popular wholesale supermarket will return to central Ohio after more than 20 years
BJ’s Wholesale Club is (almost) back. After closing a pair of Columbus-area locations in early 2002, the membership-based supermarket chain is opening a new, nearly 100,000 square foot store in New Albany. The new BJ’s Wholesale Club is located at 5900 N. Hamilton Rd., with the Hamilton Quarter shopping...
columbusmonthly.com
See Who Made Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants List
Our November issue marked the return of our 10 Best Restaurants list after a pandemic hiatus. You can read full write-ups on our 10 Best Restaurants in our November issue, which is on newsstands now. This year, we also included an unranked list of 40 more top favorites—our “Hot 40” list.
614now.com
Columbus Uncovered: The Great Squirrel Massacre of 1822
Columbus Uncovered is a series that appears regularly on 614Now and (614) Magazine, profiling some of the most interesting and unusual Columbus events that you probably haven’t heard about before. The segment is written by local author and historian, John M. Clark. For the brave pioneers of early 19th...
614now.com
Southern biscuits sandwiches and alcohol-infused ice cream highlight the list of exciting new restaurants coming to Columbus
Known for its biscuit sandwiches–like the Food Network-featured Squawking Goat, which combines fried chicken, goat cheese and spicy pepper jelly–Maple Street Biscuit Co. is a breakfast spot you really won’t want to miss. Maple Street Biscuit recently told 614Now that its Columbus opening is tentatively scheduled for December.
Scotts’ Hawthorne cannabis supply must make sacrifices to survive, Hagedorns say
MARYSVILLE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The strategy vice president in the cannabis supply subsidiary of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. worked his way up through the Marysville company over two decades, starting with a college internship. He and Chris Hagedorn, president of Hawthorne Gardening Co., worked side by side as Scotts (NYSE: SMG) built the hydroponics […]
614now.com
From cat cafes to MMA, these Columbus nonprofits shine in the November issue of (614) Magazine
November is a time of giving. While there’s Thanksgiving, every year, we also dedicate the cover section of (614) Magazine’s November issue to Columbus groups that give back. Because there are a whole lot of them, and they spanning a fascinating variety of interests, ages, and approaches. This...
614now.com
Long-standing New York-style pizzeria opening express location in German Village area
Pizzano’s, which has served up New York-style pizza and Stromboli to Columbus for over a decade, currently only operates one location, at 2460 Cassady Ave. on the City’s northeast side. Now, Pizzano’s Express is coming to the near south side. According to Abdullah Blata–a co-owner of both...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Kroger to open food halls at 3 Columbus-area stores
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Three Kroger stores in the Columbus area will be opening food halls that will offer a mix of selections. The company announced California-based Kitchen United will open the halls at 3417 N. High St., Clintonville, 7625 Sawmill Rd., Dublin and 300 S. Hamilton Rd. this fall.
Ohio is largely losing population and growing older except in the greater Columbus area, study shows
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The vast majority of the state of Ohio is growing older, losing population, and losing workers — a trend offset only by growth happening mostly in Columbus and surrounding areas, a new report shows. From 2000 to 2020, the state of Ohio saw its population...
columbusnavigator.com
Lost History Of Columbus: The Chittenden Hotel
Located on the corner of Spring and High, The Chittenden Hotel was actually a series of hotels built at the end of the 19th century. The Chittenden was the passion project of Columbus businessman Henry Treat Chittenden. One of the most successful businessmen in Columbus at the time, Chittenden was known for his ownership of the Columbus Railway Company.
wosu.org
Columbus diocese plans to cut nearly 20% of churches
Columbus will join cities across the Midwest this summer with a wave of Catholic church closings. The 23-county Diocese of Columbus plans to close nearly 20% of its churches—19 of 105. Eleven of them are in Franklin County, which has about half of the diocese's churches now. The plans...
columbusunderground.com
Cities Working Together to Turn Big Walnut Trail Plans into Reality
Although the Big Walnut Trail has existed as a dotted line on the Central Ohio Greenways map for years – traversing through a huge swath of eastern Columbus as well as many suburbs, villages and townships – only a few sections of the trail have actually been completed.
