Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones and rest of Packers didn’t mind the brutal weather ahead of Lions game
It’s too bad the Packers’ game against the Lions will be played indoors on Sunday at Ford Field. It appears that Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Robert Tonyan, Mason Crosby and Co. didn’t mind a little rain and some wind today. ...
Even Kyle Schwarber thought this pitch was strike three to start game six
Kyle Schwarber took two full steps towards the Phillies dugout, thinking he had struck out on a pitch that caught plenty of plate, but it was called a ball.
Kevin Durant Has Done Something Incredible
Kevin Durant made his 53rd free throw in a row during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
De'Aaron Fox wins it for Kings with buzzer-beater from the logo in OT
All you need to know about De'Aaron Fox's game on Saturday is that he forced overtime, then ended overtime. OK, maybe there's a bit more to know, but first here's what the Sacramento Kings guard did to finish off the Orlando Magic after they had tied the game with 6.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Magic forward Chuma Okeke had seemingly forced a double overtime with a dunk off a transition turnover by the Kings, but then Fox took the ball and pulled up from the logo to silence the Amway Center.
Hellebuyck gets 2nd shutout as Jets beat Blackhawks 4-0
Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 shots for his second shutout of the season and 30th of his career as the Winnipeg Jets beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-0
