All you need to know about De'Aaron Fox's game on Saturday is that he forced overtime, then ended overtime. OK, maybe there's a bit more to know, but first here's what the Sacramento Kings guard did to finish off the Orlando Magic after they had tied the game with 6.6 seconds remaining in overtime. Magic forward Chuma Okeke had seemingly forced a double overtime with a dunk off a transition turnover by the Kings, but then Fox took the ball and pulled up from the logo to silence the Amway Center.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 28 MINUTES AGO