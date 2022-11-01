ANDERSON, Ind.–Two men got into an argument in Anderson and one of them shot the other one with a crossbow. Police say that happened Wednesday afternoon on Fletcher Street. They say the man who shot the crossbow is 30-year-old Frederic Clamme. They are trying to figure out what the argument was about and why it escalated to the point where Clamme had to shoot the crossbow.

ANDERSON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO