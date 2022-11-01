ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspirus opens new clinic in downtown Wausau

By Shereen Siewert
 4 days ago
Aspirus Wausau Clinic in downtown Wausau. Rendering courtesy Aspirus.

WAUSAU – Aspirus Health announced today the opening of Aspirus Wausau Clinic on North Third Street in downtown Wausau.

The 36,000-square-foot primary care clinic, at 902 N. Third St., is home to 10 primary care providers and incorporates complete lab and imaging capabilities.

Features of the building include geothermal heating and cooling, solar roof panels, Greenguard-certified furniture and interiors designed to ensure clean indoor air. Outdoor elements include permeable pavement and landscaping with native plants that help filter pollution from rain, stormwater runoff and melting snow.

Take a virtual tour of the new clinic.

