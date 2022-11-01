ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

247Sports

Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke returns, starts vs. FSU

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is back. After missing last week's game at Virginia with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Van Dyke is set to start against in-state rival Florida State. According to sources, Van Dyke participated in Thursday’s practice and there was a sense of optimism that...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: Miami 3 vs. Florida State 38; 4th Quarter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC, Stream fuboTV). Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 14-12 win at Virginia while Florida State (5-3, 3-3) is coming...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU-Miami Highlights: Lineback DJ Lundy Hauls in TD from Jordan Travis

Florida State's offense is batting 1.000 through two drives against Miami. The Seminoles opened the game with a 57-yard TD from Ontaria Wilson. FSU is now two-for-two on touchdowns through two drives. On third-and-goal, Jordan Travis connected with linebacker DJ Lundy (in as the fullback) for a two-yard touchdown. It was Lundy's third touchdown of the season, two rushing and one receiving:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Gameday Updates: FSU 21, Miami 3 - Second Quarter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU-Miami Highlights: Trey Benson Scores Twice to put FSU up 28-3

Florida State has extended its first-half lead over Miami to 28-3. The Seminoles' offense has been led by the physical running of Trey Benson. Benson has been the best player on the field for the majority of the first half, continuously bouncing off Miami tacklers. Benson put FSU up 21-3 as he dove toward the pylon for a touchdown:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami

Florida State (5-3) travels to the 305 to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles got back on track with a blowout win against Georgia Tech this past week. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the 'Canes to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
CBS Sports

How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
SNEADS, FL
WCTV

‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
HOUSTON, TX
High School Football PRO

Quitman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Pelham High School football team will have a game with Brooks County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00.
PELHAM, GA
thefamuanonline.com

FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?

When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite

CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

I grew up with FAMU homecomings

Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

