Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke returns, starts vs. FSU
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is back. After missing last week's game at Virginia with an injury to his throwing shoulder, Van Dyke is set to start against in-state rival Florida State. According to sources, Van Dyke participated in Thursday’s practice and there was a sense of optimism that...
Live Updates: Miami 3 vs. Florida State 38; 4th Quarter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday (7:30 p.m., ABC, Stream fuboTV). Miami (4-4, 2-2 ACC) is coming off a 14-12 win at Virginia while Florida State (5-3, 3-3) is coming...
FSU-Miami Highlights: Jordan Travis connects with Ontaria Wilson for 56-yard TD on Opening Drive
Florida State is off to a perfect start against the Miami Hurricanes. FSU's opening drive was extended on defensive pass interference. Jordan Travis quickly made Miami pay for the mistake. Travis connected with Ontaria Wilson for a 56-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the drive:
FSU-Miami Highlights: Lineback DJ Lundy Hauls in TD from Jordan Travis
Florida State's offense is batting 1.000 through two drives against Miami. The Seminoles opened the game with a 57-yard TD from Ontaria Wilson. FSU is now two-for-two on touchdowns through two drives. On third-and-goal, Jordan Travis connected with linebacker DJ Lundy (in as the fullback) for a two-yard touchdown. It was Lundy's third touchdown of the season, two rushing and one receiving:
National media predicts Miami vs. Florida State on Saturday
It’s Miami-Florida State, one of the greatest traditional rivalries in college football. A matchup that typically auto-generates the phrase, “throw out the records” has become a complete buy-in on the Seminoles as they roll into Hard Rock Stadium winning just one of their last four games. Mike...
Live Gameday Updates: FSU 21, Miami 3 - Second Quarter
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
FSU Injury/Availability Report: Treshaun Ward looks to be available vs. Miami
Florida State running back Treshaun Ward appears to be available against rival Miami. Ward, FSU’s starting running back, missed the last two games after suffering an injury to his shoulder area against NC State in mid-October. Ward was dressed out and running around in pre-game warm-ups, which is a...
FSU-Miami Highlights: Trey Benson Scores Twice to put FSU up 28-3
Florida State has extended its first-half lead over Miami to 28-3. The Seminoles' offense has been led by the physical running of Trey Benson. Benson has been the best player on the field for the majority of the first half, continuously bouncing off Miami tacklers. Benson put FSU up 21-3 as he dove toward the pylon for a touchdown:
Noles247 Staff Predictions: Florida State vs. Miami
Florida State (5-3) travels to the 305 to take on the Miami Hurricanes (4-4) inside Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. kick on ABC. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles got back on track with a blowout win against Georgia Tech this past week. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Saturday night's primetime matchup with the 'Canes to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
CBS Sports
How to watch Miami (FL) vs. Florida State: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time
Florida State @ Miami (FL) Current Records: Florida State 5-3; Miami (FL) 4-4 The Florida State Seminoles have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Seminoles and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. FSU won't have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 7.5-point advantage in the spread.
WJHG-TV
Bulldogs Host Undefeated Sneads Friday
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - 5-4 Freeport getting set to host 9-0 Sneads. Let’s deal with the Bulldogs first. Coach Arntz and his guys currently the 5th ranked team in 1-R Region One, and with the top six of those 8 teams making the playoffs, well the Dogs have a playoff spot at this point. Baker and Holmes are just ahead of Freeport, though neither is expected to lose to Vernon or Destin respectively, so improving their seeding is unlikely. So no pressure, and perhaps that’s why coach Arntz seems happy to be hosting the undefeated Pirates.
WCTV
‘A huge loss:’ FAMU, FSU faculty member reacts to Takeoff’s death
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The hip hop world is mourning the loss of Takeoff, part of the trailblazing Atlanta-based Migos group. According to Police, Takeoff was killed outside a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Maurice Johnson teaches at both Florida A&M and Florida State. At FSU, he teaches a class on...
Quitman, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Friday Night Overtime Game of the Week: Bainbridge vs. Cairo
The final week of the high school football regular season is here, and there are still Region titles up for grabs in south Georgia.
thefamuanonline.com
FAMU Dunks: For FAMU or Nike’s benefit?
When it was announced that Florida A&M University would be getting another shoe by Nike as a part of their Yardrunners 3.0 collection, many were ecstatic to get their hands on a pair of the FAMU Dunk Lows. The APB Store had a physical release at their Tallahassee location, but...
Black bear sighting reported in northeast Tallahassee
The Leon County Sheriff's Office shared via social media that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is aware of a black bear roaming around northeast Tallahassee.
Thomas County Central look to cap off perfect regular season with a Region title
A win away from a Region title, is a pretty good spot to be in, and that's reality for Thomas County Central.
Fisherman needed 50 stitches after Cape San Blas shark bite
CAPE SAN BLAS, Fla. (WMBB) — For a moment a fisherman became the prey during a scary incident on Cape San Blas Thursday. A nearly six-foot sandbar shark bit a Tallahassee man on the leg while he was shark-fishing with his friends. “We were just fishing out here and we caught a shark,” fellow fisherman […]
thefamuanonline.com
I grew up with FAMU homecomings
Homecoming is easily the best time of the year. It’s where everyone is coming home to celebrate, have fun and be reminded of memories created on “the hill.”. But what is homecoming like when you are already home?. Born and raised in Quincy, which is at most 30...
News4Jax.com
Drought conditions are trying to develop in the area -- and it may get worse
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – The rainy season came to a quick end across the region in October, and we have moved into the typical drier pattern. But the early start to this drier pattern has been very dry. Since Oct. 1, the Jacksonville International Airport has had just 1.60″...
