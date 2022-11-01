Budweiser Brings The Iconic Clydesdales Back For New Limited-Edition Holiday Cans

When you think about Budweiser, what’s the first thing that comes to mind?

Of course, it’s probably a ton of nights where you got absolutely rip-shit drunk off some Bud Heavies, but their iconic Clydesdale horses have to come to mind at least once.

You know, the legendary Super Bowl commercials featuring the horses, which have been beer and football fan favorites for years and years.

With that being said, the Budweiser is bringing the Clydesdales BACK, but this time, they’re bringing the iconic horses into your own home, as they’ve unveiled their brand new limited-edition holiday cans, right in time for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

This year’s design features the warm, traditional seasonal colors, the vintage bowtie to remind us all that Budweiser has been a part of several holiday memories over the years, and of course, the beloved Clydesdales.

And on top of that, they’re also campaigning for those blue collar folk who may have to work during the holidays.

Budweiser has announced that they’ll be offering gift cards up to $100, so families can schedule follow up meals for the holidays, so everybody can enjoy some time together.

Starting November 15th, Budweiser fans ages 21 and up who have to work during the holidays can enter by replying to Budweiser’s social media posts, with #BudForHolidays and #Sweepstakes.

Getcha some.