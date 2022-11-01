ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Year-Old Will Clean Her Room But She's Not Happy About It

By Jacqueline Burt Cote
 4 days ago

She is in a singing mood, though.

Sometimes kids are in the mood to be helpful, sometimes they're not. But when they're not, you can still get them to do what you need them to do...you just can't expect them to be happy about it. Like, service with a smile? Probably not.

Take the little girl in this video from @annypoynter23 . She's clearly been asked to clean up her room by her mom, but she's in no kind of mood. Still, she knows what she has to do. And she knows how to make her feelings about cleaning known...by loudly singing Alicia Keys while slamming toys into bins.

Have we not all been this little girl? In fact, it's probably not an exaggeration to say that most of us have been this little girl while doing chores many times. In fact, doing chores can be a great way to channel those feelings of frustration one has about having to clean up in the first place.

Commenters completely understood where this little girl was coming from...
"I love how she just gets louder and louder...She learning to rage clean early!"
"Little kids always pick up one thing at a time when cleaning their rooms"
"I feel like she’s giving you a signal on her burning the house down"
"This is exactly how I clean the house"
"they way she looks at you and got louder"
"She needs an Alexa in there so she can have her rage clean music playlist going"
"Can’t stop laughing. The usual “everybody clean up song” and “burning it down.” She is picking up so…

It's funny how many grown-ups approach cleaning in pretty much the same way as this annoyed little girl. As long as the room gets clean!

