Cadillac: Recruiting 'is the bloodline of any program'

Currently sitting at No. 55 in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings and last in the SEC, Auburn's interim staff and next coaching staff will have a hole to dig out of for the Class of 2023. After Bryan Harsin and his staff struggled to recruit — especially in the southeast...
AUBURN, AL
Breaking: Kamar Wilcoxson leaves UF, intends to transfer

Florida defensive back Kamar Wilcoxson is no longer a part of the UF football program, multiple sources confirmed to Swamp247. Wilcoxson was absent at Tuesday's practice due to an undisclosed disciplinary issue before the two parties decided to go separate ways. Wilcoxson wasn't included on Florida's updated depth chart, released Wednesday following the conclusion of practice.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Live Gameday Updates: FSU 21, Miami 3 - Second Quarter

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Florida State faces Miami at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday evening at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. It marks the seventh ninth game in 2022 for the Seminoles. The game between the Seminoles and the Hurricanes will be shown nationally on ABC. It marks the third time this season the Seminoles have been in the primetime slot for ABC. For more on how to watch, stream, or listen, click here.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
LOOK: Tennessee unveils uniforms for Saturday's trip to Georgia

No. 1 Tennessee will break out the orange 'britches' on Saturday for its game against No. 3 Georgia, the program announced on social media Thursday afternoon. The Vols (8-0, 4-0 SEC) announced they’ll be wearing white helmets, white jerseys and orange pants when they kick off with the Bulldogs (8-0, 5-0 SEC) at 3:30 p.m. ET inside of Sanford Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ex-Georgia star LB Roquan Smith 'shocked' that the Chicago Bears traded him to the Baltimore Ravens

The Chicago Bears traded linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday for a 2023 second- and a fifth-round pick in a deal that also sent linebacker A.J. Klein to Chicago. The former Georgia Bulldogs standout and two-time second-team All-Pro selection says he was a little surprised by the move but is excited to bolster a Ravens defense that ranks 28th in the league in total yards allowed (2,914).
BALTIMORE, MD
'Tremendous awakening' if Gonzaga and the Big 12 unite

Bob Huggins remembers being a Big East basketball coach sitting in a gym watching a prep school practice when "one of the more famous coaches in the ACC" approached. "Well, partner," the coach said, "we'll be playing twice a year now." The conversation continued, and Huggins was wondering what to...
SPOKANE, WA
If Lloyd is out, who gets the run game going?

South Carolina’s offense is coming off an abysmal showing last Saturday against Missouri all the way around. One key stat from the 23-10 loss to the Tigers- the Gamecocks only managed 32 net rushing yards, 30 of which came from running back Marshawn Lloyd prior to him leaving the game for good with a deep thigh bruise.
COLUMBIA, SC
FSU-Miami Highlights: Lineback DJ Lundy Hauls in TD from Jordan Travis

Florida State's offense is batting 1.000 through two drives against Miami. The Seminoles opened the game with a 57-yard TD from Ontaria Wilson. FSU is now two-for-two on touchdowns through two drives. On third-and-goal, Jordan Travis connected with linebacker DJ Lundy (in as the fullback) for a two-yard touchdown. It was Lundy's third touchdown of the season, two rushing and one receiving:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
How to Watch: No. 8 Oregon vs. Colorado

The No. 8 Oregon Ducks (7-1, 5-0) continue their quest for a perfect conference play record as they travel, for the second straight week, to Boulder, CO, to take on the Colorado Buffaloes (1-7, 1-4). Week nine saw Colorado put together its best offensive performance of the season, scoring 32...
EUGENE, OR
GoVols247 Podcast: No. 1 Vols lose at No. 3 Georgia. Now what?

ATHENS, Georgia — Looking for a recap of a tough day for top-ranked Tennessee and what’s next for these Vols?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker and Ben McKee convened at Sanford Stadium to discuss top-ranked Tennessee’s 27-13 loss at third-ranked, reigning-national-champion Georgia.
ATHENS, GA
