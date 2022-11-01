The Hockey News Podcast: Should the Maple Leafs Panic?

Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens discuss the red-hot New Jersey Devils, Shane Wright, whether the Leafs should panic, Erik Karlsson and more.

Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

This week on The Hockey News Podcast with Ryan Kennedy and Mike Stephens:

- They discuss the red-hot New Jersey Devils and what's been going well for them.

- The Seattle Kraken still haven't decided what to do with Shane Wright.

- Should the Toronto Maple Leafs hit the panic button?

- More on Jamie Drysdale's injury and what his absence means to the Anaheim Ducks.

- Erik Karlsson is back to shades of his former glory.

- Much more.

