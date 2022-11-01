Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Exclusives Get Big Discounts: Bayonetta 3, Pokemon Scarlet/Violet, And More
The Nintendo Switch might not have the processing power of its rivals, but that hasn't stopped it from amassing a library filled with incredible games. In fact, some of the best games of the generation are Switch exclusives--with Mario, Link, Kirby, and other familiar faces calling the Switch home.
Infinity Ward Fixes Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition Confusion | GameSpot News
Did you pick up the Modern Warfare Vault Edition? Good news! You’re getting 10 hours of double xp and double weapons xp tokens. Initially this offer was only available to purchasers of the Vault edition that picked up the game via one of the previous, recent Call of Duty titles: Modern Warfare 2019, Black Ops Cold War, or Vanguard.
God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
God of War Ragnarok reviews are here, a tease at a second Warzone 2.0 map, and Modern Warfare II gets its first post launch patch. All this on today’s GameSpot News. Ragnarok Reviews are here, and it sounds like the game Ragnarocks. Look. I’m sorry. I tried to write...
Apex Legends' Catalyst Chaotically Upends The Battle Royale's Most Consistent Element: Doors
I love Catalyst a lot, and it very well could be the recency bias talking, but she's my favorite of the new playable characters added to Apex Legends during the battle royale's fourth year. The ferrofluid-wielding defender isn't a force to be reckoned with--Catalyst won't be breaking the competitive meta anytime soon--and her story hasn't posed any groundbreaking lore ramifications yet. But none of that matters when Catalyst plays a lot like the legends added in Year 3, all of whom celebrate the best part of Titanfall 2's legacy: A first-person shooter doesn't have to make practical sense to be a whole lot of chaotic and joyful fun.
Pistol Whip - Announcement Trailer | PS VR2 Games
Welcome to the next generation of Pistol Whip. Enter the action-packed world of symphonic fury you already love with all-new features exclusive to the PS VR2, including haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection.
Final Fantasy 16 Producer Addresses Game's Lack Of Diverse Characters
Final Fantasy XVI's setting is heavily inspired by medieval Europe, and as such won't be "be as diverse as say modern-day Earth," according to one of the game's producers. That answer, and the game's lack of diversity, hasn't gone over well with some of the franchise's fans, sparking more than a few heated conversations on social media.
Sony Reveals A Bunch Of New PSVR 2 Games
PlayStation VR 2 has an official launch date and price, but that's not all. Sony has lifted the lid on 11 games that'll be available for the virtual reality hardware when it releases on February 22, 2023, and the list includes a brand-new Dark Pictures experience, roguelike action, and plenty more.
Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric
Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.
OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone Launch Trailer
Finding the Flowzone is the second and final expansion for the critically acclaimed OlliOlli World, created by the BAFTA and multi-award-winning studio Roll7. OlliOlli World: Finding the Flowzone can be purchased individually or as part of the OlliOlli World Expansion Pass or OlliOlli World Rad Edition. OlliOlli World base game is required to play expansions.
Apex Legends Season 15 Tier List: Best Legends For Battle Royale
Frenetic battle royale Apex Legends has seen significant success in the genre, and that can at least partially be contributed to its creative cast of playable legends, each of which brings something unique to a team's composition. Whether it's a defensive kit for holding back foes, an aggressive kit for pushing them, or a support kit that aids allies, players have a wide selection of legends to choose from to ensure they're playing a role that suits them. But while every legend has their place in the Apex Games, there will always be a few that sit on the top of the game’s meta--just as there will always be some that can't quite reach the same level of greatness each season. Here's our tier list of the best legends in Apex Legends.
Target Early Black Friday Sale Features Plenty Of Great Gaming Deals
Black Friday is just around the corner, and we're expecting to see some big discounts on PS5, Xbox, and Switch games later this month. But if you're in the market for a game today, Target is running an enticing early Black Friday sale. This includes an impressive Xbox Series S bundle that comes with a free copy of Modern Warfare II, Battlefield 2042 for just $15, and Madden NFL 23 for $30.
Sker Ritual - Episode 1: The Cursed Lands of Lavernock Trailer
Descend into hell in the latest for Sker Ritual trailer, introducing Episode One: Cursed Lands of Lavernock. Here's a look at some new gameplay, showing off what's to come in the co-op survival FPS' first DLC episode.
All Call Of Duty: MW2 Vault Edition Owners Are Getting Lots Of Double XP
Activision has announced a special bonus for everyone who bought the most expensive version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. The company said on Twitter that everyone who owns the $100 Vault edition of the game will get 10 hours of double XP tokens and 10 hours of double weapon XP tokens.
Apparent Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Easter Egg Hints At Potential Warzone 2.0 Map
We've known that Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 will launch in mid-November for a while now, following hot on the heels of Modern Warfare 2's success. However, it seems that the single-player campaign of Modern Warfare 2 contained an Easter egg that may hint at the future of the series' free-to-play battle royale game.
Halo Infinite Ranked Play And Matchmaking Will Soon Be Overhauled
343 Industries has, yet again, revealed more changes that'll be happening in Halo Infinite as part of the Winter Update coming on November 8. In addition to the new features being introduced, changes will be made to matchmaking and improvements to Ranked. A Halo Waypoint blog post explains that players...
Full God Of War Ragnarok Accessibility Features List Revealed
Sony Santa Monica has revealed the full list of accessibility features that will be included in God of War Ragnarok, including accessibility presets, UI and subtitle size adjustment, and a high-color-contrast mode. To start, the game offers accessibility presets centered around specific features. The hearing accessibility preset, for example, affects...
A "Notable" Number Of Destiny 2 PS5 Players Are Still Using The PS4 Version
Like several other games of the PS4 and Xbox One era, Destiny 2 received a new-gen console update shortly after the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S systems launched. The upgrades were pretty substantial, but on PS5, many players have still been playing the PS4 edition of Destiny 2. Bungie has...
CoD: Modern Warfare 2 And Warzone 2.0 Season 1 Start Times And Details
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 recently launched on October 28, but the Season 1 update is just weeks away, and this inaugural season will include the arrival of Warzone's sequel and new DMZ mode. Here is everything we know so far about the big update. Call of Duty Season...
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet: Everything We Know
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, brand-new Gen-9 entries in the ongoing Pokemon franchise, are coming very soon. The latest entry in the Pokemon franchise promises the first open world in the main franchise, with three unique questlines to pursue as you explore the Paldea region. The new structure of the game promises some big changes to the franchise as a whole, along with the usual new additions you've come to expect from a Pokemon game, like a bunch of new monsters to collect.
This God Of War Ragnarok PS5 Vs. PS4 Graphics Comparison Video Reveals The Differences
Sony's next big PlayStation exclusive, God of War Ragnarok, launches on November 9 for PS4 and PS5. You might be wondering how the game compares for the two consoles. We've already heard the PS4 version makes the console sound like a jet engine, but what about the graphics?. GameSpot has...
