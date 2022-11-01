Read full article on original website
Galaxy S23+ appears on GeekBench; Snapdragon might soon power all Samsung flagship phones
2023 is coming, and with it, a new lineup of Samsung Galaxy S phones. And up until now, Samsung has been using two different SoCs for its S series: the Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets in handsets made for the American market, and its own Exynos processors in phones made for Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. However, with the Galaxy S23, Samsung might use a different approach.
Samsung's unlocked 128GB Galaxy Z Flip 4 scores a rare 20 percent discount with no strings attached
'Tis the season to be jolly... while shopping for the best tech products at the lowest possible prices, ladies and gentlemen, and whether or not you have an old (but not too old) phone in good condition to trade in before Christmas, you don't need to wait until Black Friday or Cyber Monday to save big on the Galaxy Z Flip 4, for instance.
Unlocked Galaxy S22 Ultra deal is calling your name
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is easily one of the best phones available right now, but its hefty price tag means most people can only adore it from afar. The holiday season is upon us so we can expect some amazing deals on the phone, and Amazon already has one going on with no stipulations attached.
Samsung expects Apple to release its first foldable device in 2024
Apple has been one brand conspicuous by its absence from the foldable segment of the smartphone industry. Forecasts by analysts have been all over the map and usually reliable TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is on record stating that a foldable iPhone or iPad could surface sometime next year. Kuo later changed his prediction saying that Apple is testing a 9-inch foldable for release no earlier than 2025.
The Galaxy S23 Ultra may soon top the best camera phones list
The Galaxy S23 Ultra is shaping up to be the best camera phone of all time judging from all the leaked shooting kit specification, and a tipster with a good track record just reiterated the sensors on the back of the phone and their respective roles. The Galaxy S23 Ultra...
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Regardless of their manufacturer, apparent durability, software experience, and hardware execution, all foldable devices released in the last few years have had one important thing in common. The best foldables money can buy in 2022 (as well as the not-so-good) are priced... pretty excessively compared to their non-foldable counterparts, often exceeding $1,000 and sometimes well exceeding $1,000 in brand-new condition with no carrier strings attached.
Outstanding 'open box' deals actually make Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra affordable (with warranty)
Even though the word "affordable" has very different meanings for different people and in different situations, it's pretty clear that a device like the Galaxy S22 Ultra doesn't need to cost $200 or $300 to qualify for that coveted label. In the case of this 6.8-inch giant with Snapdragon 8...
Vote now: How many years of software updates should smartphone manufacturers provide?
We live in a world where we’ve swapped the Cold War and the nuclear arms race with an electronic one. Every year smartphone manufacturers dish out new models (sometimes twice a year), urging consumers to get the better, faster, smarter version of their phone. I personally don’t believe that...
OnePlus Cyber Monday deals: what to expect
November is here and this can mean only one thing: Black Friday is almost upon us. More important, however, is what comes after - namely, the Cyber Monday phone deals. If you are looking to grab a smartphone, say a handset from OnePlus for example, at a bargain, odds are that you will not be disappointed. OnePlus has a good track record when it comes to offering customers good deals on some of the best devices on the smartphone market. And even if you miss the OnePlus Black Friday deals, with a little bit of patience and some luck, Cyber Monday can net you a flagship OnePlus smartphone at a stellar price.
Versatile Galaxy A53 with 2-day battery life drops to lowest price
Samsung's well-reviewed and already reasonably priced Galaxy A53 5G is even cheaper today. Released earlier this year, the Galaxy A53 is amongst the best midrange phones around, offering features that you wouldn't expect to see in a phone that's this affordable. It comes with a great 6.5 inches screen with...
Google's beloved Pixel 4 XL is cheaper than ever for a limited time (brand-new with full warranty)
If you're in the market for a nice mid-range phone available at a reasonable price this holiday season, the 2019-released Pixel 4 XL is probably... not very high on your list of budget-friendly "maybes" with respectable features in tow. That's certainly something we can get given not only the advanced...
Qualcomm practically confirms Galaxy S23 series to finally ditch Exynos chips everywhere
For a while, we have been hearing rumors about Samsung ditching the Exynos chips it uses for its flagship Galaxy phones outside the US, but now, it is practically confirmed that the Galaxy S23 family will come with a Snapdragon chip everywhere. Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed the news when...
Credible new report tips full Samsung Galaxy S23 release schedule
If we had a dollar for every year Samsung was erroneously predicted to release a new Galaxy S-series family of ultra-premium handsets in December rather than January or February (of the following year), we'd have... at least a couple of bucks saved for an S22 Ultra purchase at a huge discount this holiday season.
Apple's stunning Beats Fit Pro are cheaper than ever, but probably not for long
Discounted by Amazon during both the July and October Prime Day festivals (for members only), the state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro are incredibly (and randomly) available at a new all-time low price today for all bargain hunters to enjoy active noise cancellation on a relatively tight budget. Released about a year...
Samsung urges Apple fans to get off the fence and stop waiting for their iPhones to become 'epic'
If you're still on the (metaphorical) fence about the latest (and arguably greatest) foldable devices around, Samsung is today making yet another clever attempt at attracting your attention (and eventually, your business) by... putting an actor on a literal fence between the iPhone and Galaxy ecosystems. If that sounds eccentric...
T-Mobile makes the OnePlus 10T and 10 Pro powerhouses free with no trade-in
Whether you're interested in picking up arguably the best OnePlus phone available today or an insanely fast charger that also happens to offer voice calling functionality, T-Mobile will make sure you don't spend a dime this holiday season. Obviously, no free mobile device is truly ever free, requiring you meet...
T-Mobile's $325 suitcase is real and is designed for the traveler who likes to stay connected
T-Mobile today unveiled the "Un-carrier On," a magenta-colored suitcase designed to keep travelers connected. The product was created in partnership with publicly traded company Samsara Luggage and includes features such as wireless charging (making it the only carry-on suitcase to feature it). It also has a removable power bank with USB-C Power Delivery charging. This will allow users to charge faster helping them sport full batteries on the mobile devices they're traveling with regardless if it is an iPhone, an Android device, or something else.
Sony 2023 Xperia lineup could see the company ditch a dated feature
We are done with major phone announcements for the year and reports are now focused on next year's releases, with a special emphasis on Apple and Samsung's next phones. Sony is also quietly working on new models and it allegedly has at least five phones in the pipeline. Japanese site...
Cricket Wireless is offering iPhone users a two-week free trial; here's how to sign up
Hey iPhone users, how would you like to try Cricket Wireless for free? Cricket is a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) owned by AT&T which means that while it has no networks of its own, it does use the AT&T pipeline for its prepaid customers. Starting today, iPhone users can find the tryCricket app in the App Store which will allow them to try Cricket Wireless free for 14 days.
Tablet shipments were lower for the fifth consecutive quarter
When Apple recently reported its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings it noted that iPad sales had declined 13.06% year-over-year during the quarter that ran from July through the end of September. For fiscal year 2022, Apple's tablet generated 8% fewer sales on an annual basis. It seems that the bloom is off the rose as the shot in the arm given to the tablet industry by the pandemic has worn off.
