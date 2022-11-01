November is here and this can mean only one thing: Black Friday is almost upon us. More important, however, is what comes after - namely, the Cyber Monday phone deals. If you are looking to grab a smartphone, say a handset from OnePlus for example, at a bargain, odds are that you will not be disappointed. OnePlus has a good track record when it comes to offering customers good deals on some of the best devices on the smartphone market. And even if you miss the OnePlus Black Friday deals, with a little bit of patience and some luck, Cyber Monday can net you a flagship OnePlus smartphone at a stellar price.

