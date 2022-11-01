Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 player thanks random Genji after kind gesture
An Overwatch 2 player has shared the heartwarming story of their encounter with a Genji player during a recent match. The public often regards the Overwatch community as one filled with toxicity, a label placed on it by regular players and non-fans alike. Many would argue this represents a fair...
MW2 players roast “grilled cheese” skin over hilarious bug
Game-breaking bugs have outraged the Modern Warfare 2 community, so it’s a nice change of pace when players join together to joke over less severe glitches. It feels like everyday players discover a new bug in Modern Warfare 2. A visual glitch caused player’s screens to be temporarily consumed by darkness and that’s only the tip of the ice berg.
Overwatch 2 enemy team roasts troll picking on their own teammate in chat
An Overwatch 2 troll slamming their team’s healer got owned in the game chat by members of the opposing crew who shouted the healer’s praises. Those who frequent multiplayer game lobbies know that acts of trolling don’t always come from the enemy’s side. Teammates often engage...
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
Overwatch 2 players want scrapped environmental feature to return
Overwatch 2 players continue to wonder why features like the environmental kill icon were not implemented in the sequel. Overwatch’s Killfeed displays need-to-know information about the match in a corner of the HUD. Most importantly, these details consist of who killed who and how. If one player takes out...
Overwatch 2 devs have long-term plan to combat queue times following Ramattra’s launch
Lengthy queue times for certain roles in Overwatch 2 can certainly be a point of frustration, much like it was for DPS players in the original game, but rest assured Blizzard has a long-term plan to help balance things out. Regardless of whether you opt for Damage, Support, or Tank...
Pokemon Go players demand action to combat “infuriating” gift trolls
Pokemon Go trainers have called for changes to be made to the game’s gifting mechanics after trolls prevent other players’ XP gains. Pokemon Go has a variety of different ways that trainers can get XP to level up, a handful of which involve giving gifts to others on one’s Friends List.
Overwatch 2 devs confirm big changes to DPS role passive coming soon
Overwatch 2’s new DPS passive is going to be getting a major rework already and the changes will be here sooner than you think. The developers of Overwatch 2 are doing some fine-tuning to the DPS role passive in a future update planned for the game’s second season.
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
Knights Arena partners with Riot Games to run North American Valorant Challengers and Game Changers
Riot Games has announced that it has partnered with Knights Arena, the event operational arm of esports organization Pittsburgh Knights, to run the North American Valorant Challengers League and Game Changers tournaments. Knights have been a staple in Valorant almost since the game launched. The esports organization has run many...
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes: Warwick release, first ever Malphite nerf
Included in this update is the release of Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, alongside the very first Malphite buff in Wild Rift. Here are the full Wild Rift patch notes for 3.4c. The new Wild Rift update has released. As a whole, it’s on the smaller end of the...
GTA Online player trolled by Casino Lucky Wheel with “worst” ever mystery prize
The Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel remains a big attraction for GTA Online players, but one user recently unlocked the “worst” mystery prize. Rockstar Games added the Lucky Wheel to Grand Theft Auto Online a little over three years ago. Notably, the gambling machine launched alongside the Diamond Casino & Resort update, which introduced a casino to the Vinewood area.
Further Valorant UI changes planned as players request revert
Riot changed up Valorant’s main menu interface in patch 5.08, modernizing it. However, players weren’t satisfied with the update after removing all the one-click access to tabs. The developers are heeding that feedback, with changes planned for Valorant patch 5.10. Valorant’s UI received a significant overhaul in October...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed
Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
Apex Legends Wintertide Collection Event: Winter Express, Wraith Mythic skin, more
Although it hasn’t been officially announced yet, Apex Legends’ next collection event, Wintertide has been revealed early in-game. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including the return of Winter Express and Wraith’s Mythic skin. Season 15 of Apex Legends has only just started,...
Nvidia driver update fixes Modern Warfare 2 flashing issue
Nvidia has pushed a brand-new driver update hotfix that fixes a flashing corruption issue in Modern Warfare 2, according to their website. Some users playing Modern Warfare 2 using Nvidia graphics cards may have a specific intermittent issue. Occasionally, the screen will flash, with some corruption. This issue appears to be fairly widespread, as it has warranted a hotfix from Nvidia themselves.
GTA Online player sparks debate for doing Heists alone on two computers
A GTA Online player who does Heists alone on two computers sparked debate about the need for solo Heist missions. The ability to go it alone in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Heist-centric content is a rarity. As it stands, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as the only reliable option for players who don’t have teammates or hate depending on random strangers.
Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day: Shiny availability, Timed Research & bonuses
The latest Pokemon Go Battle Day stars Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know including the bonuses on offer and whether Miltank can be Shiny. Pokemon Go Battle Days give players extra incentives to get involved with the Go Battle League and square up against other trainers, with Pokemon encounters and Timed Research available to enjoy.
