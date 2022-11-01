Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Nvidia driver update fixes Modern Warfare 2 flashing issue
Nvidia has pushed a brand-new driver update hotfix that fixes a flashing corruption issue in Modern Warfare 2, according to their website. Some users playing Modern Warfare 2 using Nvidia graphics cards may have a specific intermittent issue. Occasionally, the screen will flash, with some corruption. This issue appears to be fairly widespread, as it has warranted a hotfix from Nvidia themselves.
Modern Warfare 2 November 4 patch notes: Weapon tuning returns, bug fixes, more
Infinity Ward deployed Modern Warfare 2’s first official update on November 4, addressing performance issues, bug fixes, and the return of Weapon Tuning. Given Modern Warfare 2’s numerous glaring issues at launch, be it game-breaking bugs or frustrating changes, developers are looking to resolve the most problematic setbacks as quickly as possible.
Modern Warfare 2 players are loving the most “creative” new map ever
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 users are lauding the Zarqwa Hydroelectric map as one of the “most creative” locales from Infinity Ward. The multiplayer maps in Call of Duty: MW2 remain a topic of discussion amongst players navigating their way through the sequel. Infinity Ward went above...
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
Activision u-turn on Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition after owners call it a “scam”
Call of Duty players were left frustrated after discovering that not all copies of the Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition came with Double XP tokens — but now Activision and Infinity Ward have rolled back their initial rules and will be providing all Vault Edition owners with 10 hours of Double XP tokens.
NickEh30 left red-faced after trying to be family-friendly in Modern Warfare 2 lobby
Fortnite streamer NickEh30 was forced to mute his entire game chat after attempting to bring his family-friendly vibes and content to Modern Warfare 2, and getting the exact response you’d expect from the Call of Duty community. NickEh30 became a huge star in Fortnite, and really embraced the fun,...
Shroud says he would rather play Battlefield than Modern Warfare 2
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 received harsh criticism after a rocky launch, and shroud boldly claimed Battlefield 2042 is a better game. Game-breaking bugs, UI backlash, and missing features marred Modern Warfare 2’s highly anticipated launch. After only three days, Dr Disrespect uninstalled the game (for one day), and even longtime CoD supporters such as OpTic Scump questioned MW2’s design choices.
Destiny 2 devs respond as surprising amount of players ignore PS5 upgrade
According to Bungie, far too many PS5 owners still play the PS4 version of Destiny 2 instead of using the PS5 upgrade. The PlayStation 5’s rather confusing user interface caused a lot of problems when the console originally launched. For one, players had trouble identifying whether they were booting up the PS4 or PS5 version of cross-gen titles.
Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Edition: Price & what’s included
If you’re looking to buy a Nintendo Switch OLED: Pokemon Scarlet & Violet edition console, you’ve come to the right place. Here, we’ll show you where to buy it, the prices, and what’s included. Pokemon trainers around the world can’t wait to jump into the Paldea...
Ramattra revealed as Overwatch 2’s new Tank hero at OWL Grand Finals
The next Overwatch 2 hero has finally been revealed as none other than Ramattra, the mysterious Omnic character who fans might remember from the Storm Rising Archives mission. Overwatch League fans were in for a major treat during the Grand Finals with the game’s next hero finally being revealed and in a shocking twist, it isn’t Mauga, as some leaks had suggested.
ImperialHal shows why RE-45 is “broken” in Apex Legends Season 15
Apex Legends pro Philip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen thinks RE-45 is “broken” in Season 15 since it’s been moved to the Care Package. Before the Season 15 update, a lot of Apex Legends players would have labeled the RE-45 as one of the weakest weapons in the Outlands.
Finalmouse teases gaming keyboard with built-in display
Finalmouse, known for its titular gaming mice, is designing a gaming keyboard with built-in display, with more details coming December 17, according to the company. Finalmouse is primarily known for its gaming mice, which are often hyped to high heaven and immediately sold out. Their TenZ collab gaming mouse sold through $7m in sales in a single day. However, it appears that lofty claims of being the best gaming mouse have since been debunked.
GTA Online player sparks debate for doing Heists alone on two computers
A GTA Online player who does Heists alone on two computers sparked debate about the need for solo Heist missions. The ability to go it alone in Grand Theft Auto Online’s Heist-centric content is a rarity. As it stands, the Cayo Perico Heist serves as the only reliable option for players who don’t have teammates or hate depending on random strangers.
Wild Rift patch 3.4c notes: Warwick release, first ever Malphite nerf
Included in this update is the release of Warwick, the Uncaged Wrath of Zaun, alongside the very first Malphite buff in Wild Rift. Here are the full Wild Rift patch notes for 3.4c. The new Wild Rift update has released. As a whole, it’s on the smaller end of the...
Pokemon Go Miltank Battle Day: Shiny availability, Timed Research & bonuses
The latest Pokemon Go Battle Day stars Miltank, the Milk Cow Pokemon. Here’s everything you need to know including the bonuses on offer and whether Miltank can be Shiny. Pokemon Go Battle Days give players extra incentives to get involved with the Go Battle League and square up against other trainers, with Pokemon encounters and Timed Research available to enjoy.
How to ignite structures in Fortnite
If you’re wondering how to ignite structures in Fortnite to complete all of The Herald Quests, then our simple guide has got you covered. The Herald Quests have arrived in Fortnite, finally giving Battle Pass owners a chance to unlock this season’s secret skin as well as matching cosmetics including a back bling, pickaxe, and alternate outfit.
Valorant PBE to test changes to Cypher and Fade
Riot Games is looking to test changes to two Agents on the Valorant PBE, according to the game’s community lead Jeff Landa. As Valorant deepens its roster of Agents, some have been sinking to the bottom of the pick rate ladder and others have risen to the top. Cypher is an Agent in Valorant that has seen his pick rate taper off as time has gone on and is one of the agents that will see changes in the PBE.
Ramattra confirmed as next Tank hero in Overwatch 2: Release date, abilities, more
Ramattra may be a familiar name to experienced Overwatch 2 players but the Null Sector leader is now stepping into the spotlight for all to see, as the character joins in Season 2 as the game’s latest Tank. From early intel on the Omnic’s abilities to a rundown on their lore, here’s what we know.
Pokemon Go leak reveals “coin Pokemon” from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex
A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon. On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers celebrate as “broken” Dynamax feature removed
Pokemon fans are looking forward to Scarlet and Violet dropping a controversial feature from Pokemon Sword and Shield that divided fans. Most modern Pokemon games have a gimmick that tends to be abandoned when the next major release happens. In the past, these have included popular features like Mega-Evolution, Z Moves, and the more recent and less popular Dynamax – a special move that lets Pokemon grow into enormous versions of themselves.
