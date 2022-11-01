Read full article on original website
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
IGN
Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass Has Been Detailed Alongside a First Look at Rayman
Ubisoft has revealed fresh details on the upcoming Season Pass for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, including a new combat game mode and the first look at Rayman, who will be a playable character in the third DLC offering. Davide Soliani, the creative director for Mario + Rabbids Sparks...
IGN
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Composer Has Left the Project Due to a Challenging 'Working Dynamic'
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone composer Sarah Schachner has shared that she will no longer be composing music for the games as she has had a challenging "working dynamic" with the audio director on the projects. As reported by Variety, Schachner did not specifically name the audio...
IGN
Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide
Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
IGN
God of War Ragnarok Review
God of War Ragnarok reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation 4. God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison. God of War Ragnarok is out on PS5 and PS4 on...
IGN
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'
Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...
IGN
Ghostwire: Tokyo – New Bethesda Wall Art Reveals Potential Xbox Release for the PS5 Exclusive Title
Popular PS5 exclusive title Ghostwire: Tokyo might soon make its way to Xbox, after images of Bethesda's office in London showcased some pretty big confirmations. The images of the office were found by Twitter user Klobrille from workspace design company Area, whose website featured the now deleted pictures of the interiors in Bethesda's London office.
IGN
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival
Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of November 4-8
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including The Prospector, Orpheus Rig, Doom Fang Pauldron, and Crown of Tempests.
IGN
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features
Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
IGN
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer
Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
IGN
Day of the Devs
Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
IGN
How to Tune Weapon Attachments
Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a bevy of changes to the way that Loadouts and weapon progression works with the main spotlight being on the new Tuning system. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of what Weapon Tuning is, and exactly how to do it within Modern Warfare 2.
IGN
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 - Release Date and Details
With Modern Warfare 2 officially launched, players are excitedly awaiting the launch of Season 1, alongside the debut of Warzone 2.0. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date of MW2 Season 1, what the new Season contains, and more!. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Release Date.
IGN
The Entropy Centre Review
There's nothing quite like the feeling you get in a puzzle game when you look at the big picture and the solution to the whole stage comes to you all at once. And the clever challenges in The Entropy Centre provided me with a regular supply of those "Eureka!" moments. Its time-bending, first-person brain teasers weren't usually as challenging as I might have liked, but finding the solutions was always satisfying regardless. And it all comes wrapped in a fairly compelling, bittersweet story, too.
IGN
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer
Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
IGN
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast
The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
IGN
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced
Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:
IGN
Stranger Things Day 2022 Schedule Revealed, Includes 'Surprise Reveals About the Upcoming Season'
Stranger Things Day 2022 is officially arriving on November 6, 2022, and Netflix has shared the schedule of events that will help celebrate the big day, and it includes "surprise reveals about the upcoming season." November 6 is a special day in the world of Stranger Things as it was...
IGN
Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Sequel in Development at Sledgehammer Games Rumors Debunked
Last month, it was reported that Sledgehammar Games might return to Advanced Warfare for its next title in the Call of Duty series. The sequel to the futuristic Call of Duty title had fans buzzing, as the franchise had stuck to modern or past timelines for the titles following the release of Black Ops 4 in 2018.
