God of War Ragnarok Graphics Modes Revealed for PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4

Santa Monica Studio has revealed the graphics modes for God of War Ragnarok on PS5, PS4 Pro, and PS4. Santa Monica Studio shared these modes on Twitter, and the news follows a report that stated God of War Ragnarok would have a 120hz performance mode on PS5. This appears to still officially be the case with the Favor Performance + HFR (High Frame Rate) mode and the Favor Performance + HFR + VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) mode. As always, achieving 120hz requires a TV or monitor that supports HDMI 2.1.
Genshin Wanderer (Scaramouche) Ascension Materials Guide

Looking for Genshin Impact Wanderer Ascension Materials? The Wanderer is a popular character in Genshin Impact with people asking for a playable character of him for the longest time ever since he appeared in one of the first events of the game.
God of War Ragnarok Review

God of War Ragnarok reviewed on PlayStation 5 by Simon Cardy. Also available on PlayStation 4. God of War Ragnarok is an almighty achievement and creates a new high that makes many of its peers look mortal by comparison. God of War Ragnarok is out on PS5 and PS4 on...
HIdeo Kojima: 'Every Day I Am Approached by Ridiculous Offers To Buy Our Studio'

Hideo Kojima says that he’s been approached with some ridiculous monetary offers from other companies to buy his studio, Kojima Productions. However, he’s been rejecting all of them. On episode #10 on his Spotify podcast, Brain Structure, Kojima says, "We are indies, we have no affiliations whatsoever and...
Square Enix's Symbiogenesis Is an 'NFT Collectible Art' Experience, Not a Parasite Eve Revival

Square Enix has officially announced Symbiogenesis, a new NFT collectible art project that’s coming in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service. "Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," Square Enix says in a statement. "The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of November 4-8

Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including The Prospector, Orpheus Rig, Doom Fang Pauldron, and Crown of Tempests.
God of War Ragnarök Will Launch With Over 70 Accessibility Features

Santa Monica Studio has revealed the full list of over 70 accessibility features that will ship with God of War Ragnarök when the game is released on November 9. God of War Ragnarök is set to be one of the frontrunners for game of the year, and Santa Monica has clearly put a lot of work into ensuring as many players as possible can enjoy the apocalyptic adventure by including an impressive range of customization options.
Beasts of Maravilla Island - Official PlayStation Launch Trailer

Get your cameras ready to embark on a journey of exploration, wildlife documentation, and uncovering the secrets of the mysterious Maravilla Island. Beasts of Maravilla Island is avaliable now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.
Day of the Devs

Come celebrate a decade of the best indies around as Day of the Devs return yet again on November 3rd starting at 10am (PT). Check out the games of tomorrow TODAY as developers and games collide in digital merriment. You never know what you'll find at the event.
How to Tune Weapon Attachments

Modern Warfare 2 brings with it a bevy of changes to the way that Loadouts and weapon progression works with the main spotlight being on the new Tuning system. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of what Weapon Tuning is, and exactly how to do it within Modern Warfare 2.
Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 - Release Date and Details

With Modern Warfare 2 officially launched, players are excitedly awaiting the launch of Season 1, alongside the debut of Warzone 2.0. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date of MW2 Season 1, what the new Season contains, and more!. Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Release Date.
The Entropy Centre Review

There's nothing quite like the feeling you get in a puzzle game when you look at the big picture and the solution to the whole stage comes to you all at once. And the clever challenges in The Entropy Centre provided me with a regular supply of those "Eureka!" moments. Its time-bending, first-person brain teasers weren't usually as challenging as I might have liked, but finding the solutions was always satisfying regardless. And it all comes wrapped in a fairly compelling, bittersweet story, too.
Ghost Song - Official Launch Trailer

Ghost Song is an atmospheric 2D adventure of self-discovery, ancient mysteries, and cosmic terror. Explore winding caverns lit only by bioluminescent flora, battle strange and powerful creatures, and acquire new abilities to help you unearth long-buried secrets. Ghost Song is available now for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox One.
The Callisto Protocol Debuts Six-Part Prequel Podcast

The Callisto Protocol, an upcoming horror game from Striking Distance Studios is releasing on December 2, 2022. If that wait is too much to bear, Krafton, Striking Distance and IGN are here to help as we are partnering to release a scripted prequel podcast called The Callisto Protocol: Helix Station to get fans ready for the trip to Black Iron Prison on the Jovian moon Callisto.
Day of the Devs 10th Anniversary Showcase: Here Are All The Games Announced

Day of the Devs is an event that began way back in 2018, in partnership with Double Fine and iam8bit. Through this annual event, developers are able to showcase all the indie games that currently are in development. Since the inception of the event, they have been able to showcase over 500 games to players. This year marks the 10-year anniversary for Day of the Devs. To celebrate the anniversary, they introduced a whole roster of new indie games to look forward to, check them out below:

