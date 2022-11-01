Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
How to ignite structures in Fortnite
If you’re wondering how to ignite structures in Fortnite to complete all of The Herald Quests, then our simple guide has got you covered. The Herald Quests have arrived in Fortnite, finally giving Battle Pass owners a chance to unlock this season’s secret skin as well as matching cosmetics including a back bling, pickaxe, and alternate outfit.
hypebeast.com
'Fortnite' Is Offering Pickle Rick for Free
Fortnite fans have been treated to an action-packed year of new game modes, weapons and outfits. With the Fortnitemares 2022 event coming to a close, the game has kept its PvE Zero Build Horde Rush game mode around with new Horde Rush quests that offer the chance to earn a Pickle Rick accessory.
dotesports.com
Will Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 include a Zombies mode?
Another year means another Call of Duty game, this time bringing a sequel to the 2019 title. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is an intense adventure that takes place across cities and mountainous open areas. With the game’s release, players have already jumped into the campaign and multiplayer to discover all that the new title has to offer.
dotesports.com
Midas touch: One Modern Warfare 2 player has already unlocked Gold camo on every gun
Twitch streamer Reidboy has already unlocked the Gold camo on all 51 weapons in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It took the Call of Duty streamer over 115 hours to complete the challenge, having to unlock the Gold camo on all the weapons available at launch and the weapons themselves. MW2 was released on Oct. 28, and since then, Reidboy has been streaming non-stop until he unlocked Gold on all the guns. After completing this task, Reidboy announced that he’ll be continuing his 24/7 stream until he unlocks the Orion camo.
dexerto.com
How to unlock all Calling Cards in Modern Warfare 2
Calling Cards are a great way to show your skill in Modern Warfare 2 and give most players a sense of identity. But how do you unlock all of them? We have the answers here. There are plenty of customizable options in Modern Warfare 2, from operators to weapon skins to Calling Cards. Each allows the player a chance to represent their skill, their identity, and their achievements. But there’s no explanation for getting hold of them in the game.
Red Dead Redemption 2: Undead Nightmare 2 trailer sends fans wild
It seems strange to think about this, given the studio's multiplayer-focused output these days, but there was once a time when Rockstar Games used to make some of the greatest single-player DLC there was. Long before CD Projekt RED showed people how it was done with The Witcher 3: Wild...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players discover huge hint for new underwater map hiding in plain sight
Overwatch 2 players might have discovered the game’s next map set to launch when Season 2 begins in December. Season 1 of Overwatch 2 is well underway with fans glued to their screens leveling up their Battle Pass and climbing the ranks, but they have plenty to be excited for when Season 2 begins later this year.
ComicBook
The Best Fallout Game Is Now 100% Free
The best Fallout game is now 100 percent free, courtesy of Amazon, with a few catches. For one, if you're on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, or any platform that's not the PC, you're out of luck. Secondly, the deal is locked behind Prime Gaming, which means it's locked behind an Amazon Prime subscription. The final catch is that the deal needs to be redeemed this month as it will expire in December. That said, once claimed it's yours to keep forever.
Modern Warfare 2 Mastery Camos: how to unlock the Gold Camo and more
It's a bit of a grind to get all the camos, but worth it for the respect.
dexerto.com
NickEh30 left red-faced after trying to be family-friendly in Modern Warfare 2 lobby
Fortnite streamer NickEh30 was forced to mute his entire game chat after attempting to bring his family-friendly vibes and content to Modern Warfare 2, and getting the exact response you’d expect from the Call of Duty community. NickEh30 became a huge star in Fortnite, and really embraced the fun,...
dexerto.com
Wraith Prestige skin leaked for Apex Legends Season 15
According to some datamining done on the Apex Legends Season 15 patch, Wraith is getting a Prestige skin with a unique finisher and full, three-tiered progression in the near future. Prestige skins are a fairly new addition to Apex Legends. Both Bangalore and Bloodhound already have their Prestige skins –...
dexerto.com
Treyarch confirm Modern Warfare 2 ranked play for 2023
Treyarch, the development studio behind all of the Black Ops games and the ranked play system utilized in Vanguard, has announced that they’re developing ranked play for Modern Warfare 2, and given a timeline for its launch too. Ranked play is a staple of almost all competitive shooters in...
ComicBook
PlayStation Makes Popular PS4 Horror Games Just $3 for Halloween
PlayStation's massive Halloween Sale is live on the PlayStation Store with nearly 350 deals on PS4 games and some PS5 games as well. And as you would expect, horror games heavily populate the sale. Featured in the promotional sale are series and games like The Walking Dead, Resident Evil, Dying Light, DayZ, Diablo, Five Nights at Freddy's, Until Dawn, Dragon Age, and The Evil Within. As you can see by the inclusion of Dragon Age especially, PlayStation is playing fast and loose with what qualifies as a "Halloween" game. That said, for the most part, it's horror games and franchises, or at least games and franchises with horror elements.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS claims Catalyst is “horrible” in Apex Legends Season 15
Twitch streamer and ALGS competitor Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has described Season 15 Legend Catalyst as “horrible”, claiming her abilities actually hinder teammates in Apex Legends. After weeks of anticipation, Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here. While the typical Legend buffs and nerfs were noticeably absent,...
dexerto.com
ImperialHal in disbelief over new $3 sticker packs in Apex Legends
Apex Legends pro Phillip ‘ImperialHal’ Dosen was left in disbelief at the contents of one of the new sticker packs that he opened. Over the last few years, Respawn Entertainment has dipped deeper and deeper into the cosmetics market with Apex Legends. Of course, there are legend and weapon skins, but there are holo-sprays and weapon charms.
dexerto.com
Best Marvel Snap decks for Pool 1, Pool 2 & Pool 3
Best Marvel Snap decks include a variation of decks for Pool 1, Pool 2, and Pool 3 of cards in the new fast-action digital card game. Here are the best decks for each Pool. Marvel Snap launched to the public in October 2022, exploding onto the digital card scene and a breath of fresh air for fans of the genre looking for a new game to sink their teeth into.
dexerto.com
GTA Online player trolled by Casino Lucky Wheel with “worst” ever mystery prize
The Diamond Casino’s Lucky Wheel remains a big attraction for GTA Online players, but one user recently unlocked the “worst” mystery prize. Rockstar Games added the Lucky Wheel to Grand Theft Auto Online a little over three years ago. Notably, the gambling machine launched alongside the Diamond Casino & Resort update, which introduced a casino to the Vinewood area.
The World Of Spelunky Speedrunners Is Astounded By An Unexpected Find
An individual named Riverrun recently caused widespread confusion in the Spelunky speedrunning community by releasing a means to unlock Hell’s entrance without using a Book of the Dead. Riverrun appears to have stumbled onto the discovery by complete accident, in contrast to the typical practice among speedrunners, who spend dozens or even hundreds of hours seeking information of this kind. However, when the player submitted a brief gameplay video back in September to a popular speedrunning server on Discord, the story quickly spread throughout the community.
dexerto.com
NICKMERCS defends EA after Apex Legends community criticisms
Streamer and Apex Legends content creator NICKMERCS has defended EA and Respawn’s development efforts following community criticism. Apex Legends Season 15 is finally here and players can finally experience everything the new season has to offer. However, some members of the community have complained about some of EA’s decisions...
dexerto.com
Bizarre MW2 God Mode glitch unearthed using a Riot Shield
Call of Duty has seen a wealth of strange glitches over the last fifteen or so years but few are more bizarre than this Riot Shield-based MW2 “God Mode” bug. Modern Warfare 2 has been out for several days now and players continue to find new ways to break the game with each passing hour. From the “paper thin” walls of Breenbergh Hotel to the viral ‘bipod lunge’ bug that happens when a player goes prone against a car, it has been a pretty chaotic launch period.
