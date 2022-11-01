ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

South Carolina governor hosts campaign event in Beaufort County

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTGS) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster stopped in Bluffton on Wednesday as part of his bus tour, as the Nov. 8 election quickly approaches. Henry McMaster is running former congressman Joe Cunningham to secure a second term as the Governor of South Carolina. During his campaign stop, McMaster discussed support for law enforcement.
Everything you need to know before visiting South Carolina

Check the weather before traveling to South Carolina to make sure the sun is shining on your beach vacation © Getty Images / iStockphoto. South Carolina welcomes everyone with a friendly “hey y’all.” Laidback and relaxed, the Palmetto State is an easy place to visit, with a throng of sunshiney offerings, golden beaches, lazy rivers towered over by bald cypresses, and the tail end of the Blue Ridge.
S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.
Upstate hospitals give update on flu, RSV cases in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials are predicting a potentially severe flu season. SCDHEC announced South Carolina's first pediatric flu-related death was reported Monday. Health officials say it's the state's second flu-related death this season. In mid-October, health officials confirmed the first flu-related death in the state. State...
Shaw Airman among four charged in national Coronavirus fraud ring

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Four people have been charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) that involved nearly a hundred individuals from across the country, including Texas, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
Annie Andrew's early voting at Seacoast Church Monday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C (WCIV) — Lowcountry candidate for South Carolina's First Congressional District Dr. Annie Andrews is casting her ballot in the general election on Tuesday, November 1st at 10 a.m. at Seacoast Church. Democratic nominee Andrews is running against republican candidate Rep. Nancy Mace. Early voting ends on...
USGS: South Carolina Earthquakes Occurred Close To Columbia

The two largest earthquakes to hit South Carolina so far this year, along with a number of other tremors, shook the state on Wednesday. According to some geologists, a flurry of earthquakes has been occurring in South Carolina’s midlands because of water seeping down into the ground. A region roughly 20 miles northeast of Columbia, close to the communities of Lugoff and Eglin, has seen over 60 earthquakes since December.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
Need a REAL ID? SC DMV showing up in unusual places

Sign for SCDMV REAL ID event in the South Carolina State Museum (Photos by Paxton Rountree) S.C. DMV’s mobile services is making it easier to get REAL IDs. Columbia residents earlier this week were able to walk into the S.C. State Museum and walk out knowing that a REAL ID — a new driver’s license — was being mailed to them.
Flu cases surging in South Carolina, health officials say

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – State health leaders say cases of the flu and other respiratory diseases are currently surging higher than normal. During a Tuesday briefing, leaders with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said this year’s flu season is peaking much earlier than in years past. In fact, they said […]
4 charged in SC for alleged roles in fraud scheme related to PPP loans

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Four people have been charged in the District of South Carolina for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme connected to PPP loans. Nearly a hundred people from across the country were involved including Texas, North Carolina and South Carolina, according to the United States Attorney's Office District of South Carolina.
