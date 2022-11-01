ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thayer Optimistic On Kenai Peninsula’s Role In Alaska’s Energy

The Alaska Energy Authority Executive Director Curtis Thayer promoted the importance of the Kenai Peninsula to Alaska’s energy needs in a presentation to the joint Kenai and Soldotna Chambers on Wednesday at the Kenai Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center. Thayer on Kenai Peninsula’s abundance of energy sources....
State Issues Discussed in KSRM Senate District D Election Forum

Statewide issues were discussed as KSRM’s coverage of Decision 2022 focused on the Senate District C race. The Wednesday evening radio forum focused on the race to fill a four-year term seat for the Alaska Senate District D. Tuckerman Babcock, Jesse Bjorkman and Andy Cizek spoke on issues impacting...
ACA Open Enrollment Available Through Jan. 15th

The 2023 Open Enrollment Period, for Alaskans (Americans) under the Affordable Care Act opened registration on November 1st and runs through January 15, 2023. Eligible Alaskans can select from a wide variety of comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. New enrollment, re-enrollment or changes to plans should be completed before January 15, 2023.
