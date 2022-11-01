The 2023 Open Enrollment Period, for Alaskans (Americans) under the Affordable Care Act opened registration on November 1st and runs through January 15, 2023. Eligible Alaskans can select from a wide variety of comprehensive healthcare insurance options under the Affordable Care Act. New enrollment, re-enrollment or changes to plans should be completed before January 15, 2023.

