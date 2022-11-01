Read full article on original website
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is headed to the playoffs for the 16th year in a row
Head coach Aaron Roan’s Cougars clinched a berth in the playoffs on Friday night with a 54-7 victory over Lubbock High. Cooper made it look easy at Shotwell Stadium. They scored 30 points in the first quarter, and rolled to the victory. The playoffs seem to be a birthright...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper is ready for the Southtown Showdown with the title on the line
Head coach Aaron Roan and his Cooper Cougars are 3-1 in district play after beating Lubbock High on Friday night, 54-7. Now, they are getting ready to take on the Wylie Bulldogs in the fourth Southtown Showdown. The Cougars are undefeated against the Wylie in the three meetings, and they’ve...
Magic 106.5
Lady Raiders roll past Midwestern State
In the home debuts of five different players, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders used a massive second half to down Midwestern State, 84-50 on Tuesday night at United Supermarkets Arena. Texas Tech was led by sophomore Rhyle McKinney who led all scorers with 19 points. McKinney was one of four...
Texas Tech basketball hit with brutal injury update to top transfer Fardaws Aimaq
When Texas Tech basketball opens the 2022-23 collegiate season, they’ll be without their top transfer in Fardaws Aimaq. According to Jeff Goodman of Stadium, Aimaq is expected to be out until February. He sustained a foot injury during a workout last September, and it was initially unknown how long he’ll be sidelined.
Women’s basketball: Texas Tech vs MSU – Nov. 1, 2022
Midwestern State traveled to west Texas to take on Texas Tech in a basketball exhibition.
texastech.com
Texas Tech drops 2023 softball schedule
LUBBOCK, Texas – Highlighted by a trio of home Big 12 matchups, Texas Tech and head coach Craig Snider announced its 2023 slate Wednesday. First-year head coach Craig Snider will welcome in Iowa State, Baylor and Oklahoma State as this year's squad's home Big 12 slate while the team pays visits to Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas.
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Texas Tech at TCU
The No. 7 TCU Horned Frogs will try to remain undefeated as they play host to Texas Tech on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there for the Big 12 showdown!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the contest.
New Hunting & Firearms Store Open in Lubbock Area
A new store is open up for the people who love to hunt in West Texas. This may be your new place. It is called 5S Outdoors and South Texas Arms. They just had their grand opening and are ready to serve the Lubbock community for all your hunting and firearm needs.
Steak dinners, champagne and vodka: Lubbock man admits fraud for charter flight, yacht trip in Miami
LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock man accepted a plea deal and admitted to defrauding several victims into, among other things, paying for a charter flight to Miami with friends. J. Nicholas Bryant, 26, was arrested in December 2021. According to court documents, in November 2021, Bryant negotiated with a private charter flight company for flights […]
fox34.com
Potential rain and a cold front ahead
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Isolated severe storms will return to portions of West Texas late tomorrow evening into early Friday morning. Stronger storms may produce one-inch sized hail and winds over 60 mph. That’s tomorrow’s forecast, today it was another day of spring weather with fog this morning, sun and...
Heads Up! Is This The Most Dangerous Intersection In Lubbock?
With all of the new construction in the Hub City, there are still some roads that are woefully underdeveloped that are suddenly becoming major throughfares for local residents. Especially during commute times. Between Milwaukee and Upland, there is a LOT of new construction going on, bordered by some long-standing farmland....
KCBD
Central Lubbock crash leaves 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has sustained moderate injuries in a two-vehicle crash involving a silver passenger car and a Ford Bronco at the intersection of 19th Street and Slide Road. The call was received by LPD around 4:07 p.m. Responders are opening up southbound traffic. Eastbound traffic is...
Lubbock-native owned brunch spot, Toasted Yolk, to open November 7
Ready for brunch? The Toasted Yolk Cafe announced in a press release its grand opening for November 7.
fox34.com
Warm temperatures through the week, cold front for Friday and Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Some great weather for trick-or-treaters tonight as winds remain light and temps will stay between 60-65 until around 9 pm. The first of the month, yes it’s November, will stay cool in the 40s but just like today, the afternoon temperatures for the region should reach the upper 60s in the northwest to the mid-70s in the east and southeast communities.
fox34.com
Calm forecast today, possible thunderstorms and hail tomorrow
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a low overcast this morning, we expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s today with a warm breeze coming from the South around 15 mph. A nice afternoon overall! You may want to keep a light jacket with you.
New Speciality Fajitas Shop Now Open in Lubbock
Back in January, I told y'all about a new chain restaurant that was making its way to Lubbock and it's going to feed all your fajita needs. While I've honestly never heard of it before now, Fajitas Pete's has a lot of locations in Texas. Now they're setting their sight on the Hub City.
Lubbock’s Toasted Yolk Changes Grand Opening, Adds Lots of Giveaways
Back in January, I told you that a new place is taking over the old Panera Bread at 6807 Milwaukee Avenue that closed down. We finally got some exciting news about that spot. While there are still two other Panera Bread locations in Lubbock, we're excited to see Toasted Yolk Cafe coming soon to that long-available building.
fox34.com
Two-vehicle crash at 98th and Slide, 1 injured
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash occurred at 98th and Slide Road. LFR and LPD received the call around 8:30 p.m. Southbound traffic has been blocked off. According to LFR, one vehicle wound up on the east side of Slide while the other came to a stop on the west side.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday. The crash happened at 98th and Slide Road at around 8:30 p.m. According to the reports, two vehicles were involved in the collision while both vehicles rolled onto either side of the road.
