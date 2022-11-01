Read full article on original website
Myrtle Beach mayor speaks out against SC tax credit bill, other lawmaker voted against it
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County is one of the top ten fastest-growing counties. With more growth comes an increased demand for housing, specifically affordable housing. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune published an op-ed against a tax credit bill recently passed by state lawmakers, stating that the bill...
Brenda Bethune endorses McMaster at a rally in Murrells Inlet
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Governor McMaster was in Conway Thursday, getting ready to watch Coastal take on App State. He made sure to swing by the south strand before hitting the teal turf. He then spoke at a lunch rally down in Murrells Inlet. Many top local leaders...
SC Democratic nominee for Governor pledges half of all cabinet positions to republicans
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham announced on Thursday his intention, if elected, to offer half of all cabinet positions to Republicans. Cunningham says that despite who wins the governor’s race, the executive branch should not be run entirely by one party. This is...
McMaster announces electric vehicle workforce, streamlining production in the state
COLUMBIA, Sc. (WACH) --- Governor Henry McMaster wants to keep South Carolina on the leading edge of green manufacturing. In an executive order, the governor created a group of state agencies to streamline the production of electric vehicles in the state. "The automotive industry has been one of the fastest...
SC sees strong in-person early voter turnout in 2022 midterm election
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The first-ever early voting period for an SC General Election shows voters are picking up right where they left off in 2020 when there was no-excuse absentee voting. As of Thursday evening, 14% of registered voters in South Carolina have already cast ballots for the...
Counterfeit snacks, candy laced with THC seized from Asheville-area stores
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall said her office has swept nearly $224,000 worth of THC-infused gummies and snacks concealed by counterfeited brands off store shelves in North Carolina, including from some businesses in the mountains. “It’s not surprising,” Marshall said. “The criminal mind...
900k South Carolinians won't turn the heat on until temperatures reach freezing: Study
SOUTH CAROLINA (WCIV) — It's estimated that nearly 1 million South Carolinians will say "no" to heating this winter as temperatures drop and inflation continues to rise, according to a new study from ServiceMaster Restoration by Zaba. Three thousand respondents were interviewed and asked at what point they would...
Autobell giving thanks to service members offering free car wash on Veterans Day
To express gratitude and thank U.S. military service members on Veterans Day, Autobell is offering all veterans and active-duty service members a free Ride-Thru Exterior car wash, or equivalent credit toward another wash. Service members can find the offer at all Autobell locations in South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, and...
Grand Strand Humane Society temporarily closes location due to sick volunteers
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — At this time of year, you probably know someone with the flu, RSV or COVID-19 and that means many people are missing work. That’s the case for the Grand Strand Humane Society which had to close one of its locations Friday because they simply didn't have enough people.
THC found in candies, snacks on some store shelves in ENC
JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — Trademark Enforcement Agents with the Secretary of State’s Office and the NC Anti-Counterfeiting Task Force are helping pull dangerous products from shelves, these products look like snacks, but contain THC. Starburst, Skittles and even Doritos are some of the products these counterfeit companies are...
Second arrest made in St. Pauls deadly shooting, sheriff's office says
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A Lumberton man is facing several charges after a man was killed after shots were fired into his home. The Robeson County Sheriff's Office arrested Shane Michael Britt Thursday in relation to the death of Weldon Caldwell, 67. RCSO responded to a home on...
Pancake Dinner benefits Wild Things Freedom Center; $6 all-you-can-eat pancakes
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — You're invited to enjoy pancakes for dinner Thursday. Flapjack’s Pancake Cabin in Garden City will host a fundraiser for Wild Things Freedom Center, an organization that helps rescue, rehabilitate and release animals. The event organizer hopes the benefit helps cover the expenses for...
