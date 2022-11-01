Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Pueblo Zoo Celebrates National Bison Day and Free Military Weekend (November 5th and 6th)Colorado JillPueblo, CO
Lone Tree RTD station shooting victims identified, sheriff defends deputiesHeather WillardLone Tree, CO
Old Colorado City Hosts the Annual "Fallidays" on Saturday (October 22nd)Colorado JillColorado Springs, CO
Related
KKTV
Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
Pueblo East High School student dies after rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30. Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. […]
KKTV
Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
Robbery at business on Friday afternoon
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
KRDO
Car crash in Falcon left one dead
FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested
PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide
Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
KKTV
WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver
GOOD NEWS FRIDAY: Checking in with the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s baby giraffe!. The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s newest -- and maybe cutest! -- resident catapulted into the world in Oct. 19 and has been stealing hearts ever since.
KRDO
Pueblo Zoo closed Friday, conducting training with local first responders
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Pueblo Zoo will be closed on Friday, Nov. 4. For the first time ever, the zoo will be conducting an all-day, multi-agency training with the Pueblo Police Department, AMR, and the Pueblo Fire Department. The zoo said the goal of the training is collaborative learning and...
4 suspects arrested in Old Stage Road homicide
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested four suspects in a homicide investigation following the discovery of a man found dead near Old Stage Road on June 10. Manuel Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along a roadway near the corner of Myron Road and Old Stage Road in unincorporated El […]
KRDO
Crash in Cimarron Hills leaves car flipped on roof, one person trapped
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday evening, crews responded to a crash that ended with one of the vehicles on its roof. According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the accident happened at Peterson Rd & N Carefree Cir. CSFD said the crash, which happened around 7:20 p.m., left one...
Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
KKTV
Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday. According to a letter that went out from D-49′s Director of Communications and the principal of Vista Ridge, the weapon was secured off campus after one student reported another student was “showing a firearm” to other students on campus. Vista Ridge High School is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Tutt Boulevard.
Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
Police investigating shooting at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs
A shooting was reported at Memorial Park Tuesday. A Colorado Springs police sergeant heard shots fired from the southwest portion of the park around 1 p.m., according to police. Officers found no one related to the shooting when they arrived. A male victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was later taken...
KKTV
WATCH: Juvenile dies following crash in Pueblo
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
Comments / 1