Pueblo, CO

KKTV

Pueblo police arrest man suspected of tampering with voting station

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -Police arrested a man on Thursday suspected of tampering with a voting station earlier this year. Police said they were made aware of a potential breach to a local voting station back in June during the primary election. Detectives from the department’s High-Tech Crime Unit said after investigating, they identified Richard Patton, 31, as the suspect that attempted to tamper with the station.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Pueblo East High School student dies after rollover

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A Pueblo East High School student has died of her injuries after a rollover crash on Sunday, Oct. 30. Four minors were in the car around 9:30 Sunday morning when the driver lost control and rolled the car in the 0-100 block of Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard. […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Investigators say no credible threat after reports of a planned school shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities believe there is no credible threat following reports of a possible planned school shooting in Colorado Springs. Police shared some details on the incident in their online blotter Thursday morning. According to CSPD, an investigation was launched at about 7 a.m. when the department received Safe2Tell notifications about a “possible planned school shooting” at Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy. The school is on the northeast side of the city off Vista Del Pico Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Robbery at business on Friday afternoon

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating after a business near Knob Hill was robbed in the afternoon of Friday, Nov. 4. According to CSPD, at around 12:30 p.m. officers were called to a robbery at a business in the 3200 block of East Platte Avenue, near North Circle Drive. CSPD […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO

Car crash in Falcon left one dead

FALCON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Just after 6:30 p.m. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) responded to a two-car crash at the intersection of Meridian and Falcon Highway. A Nissan, driven by a 17-year-old male, ended up in a ditch and had one person ejected from it. CSP says that the other passenger in the Nissan did not survive.
FALCON, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested

PUEBLO, Colo (KRDO) -- One program in Pueblo is seeing major success in catching criminals. Pueblo Police says since its inception in 2016, their Safe Streets Program has arrested 95 percent of the suspects featured. The Safe Streets Task Force, which includes Pueblo Police, Pueblo County Sheriff, and the FBI decide together what wanted suspects The post 95% of suspects featured on Pueblo’s ‘Safe Streets’ list have been arrested appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Ft. Carson Soldier accused of Homicide

Fountain, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say Robert Kristo, a Fort Carson soldier, committed the first homicide in Fountain this year. According to the arrest affidavit, Kristo and the victim, Brandon Hart got into an altercation following a game of darts at the Corner Pocket Bar in Fountain. After the altercation ended, Hart allegedly went outside to smoke a cigarette. According to the documents, Kristo followed him outside and shot him twice, killing him.
FOUNTAIN, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a deadly shooting in the Old Colorado City area. Officers were called to the area of S. 12th St. and W. Colorado Ave. around midnight Friday. A woman was found dead at the scene with what CSPD are calling 'obvious trauma and The post Deadly shooting investigation in Old Colorado City area appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Police investigating deadly stabbing at park near downtown

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police say one person is dead after a stabbing at Dorchester Park, south of downtown. They say a call came in around 7:15 p.m. Thursday of a reported stabbing. Southbound lanes of Nevada Ave. are closed between Las Vegas and I-25. We will...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

WATCH: About 100 drivers involved in crash in Denver

DENVER, CO
KXRM

4 suspects arrested in Old Stage Road homicide

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has arrested four suspects in a homicide investigation following the discovery of a man found dead near Old Stage Road on June 10. Manuel Hernandez-Uribe was found lying along a roadway near the corner of Myron Road and Old Stage Road in unincorporated El […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Nov. 4 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. James Espinoza, 34, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’06”, 145 pounds, with brown hairand brown eyes. Espinoza has a no-bond warrant for Flight-Escape, which includes Assault. Marcos Trujillo, 26, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’04”, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Colorado Springs high school student arrested, reportedly brought a gun to school

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A police investigation is underway after a student reportedly brought a gun to a Colorado Springs high school on Tuesday. According to a letter that went out from D-49′s Director of Communications and the principal of Vista Ridge, the weapon was secured off campus after one student reported another student was “showing a firearm” to other students on campus. Vista Ridge High School is on the northeast side of Colorado Springs north of Dublin Boulevard and east of Tutt Boulevard.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after investigators caught him trying to have sex with minors and offering to give them drugs. On Oct. 28, detectives from the Strategic Investigations Unit and the Intel Unit of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) were working undercover on social media. The post Colorado Springs man caught in undercover sting accused of trying to meet up with underage girls appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSPD Sergeant hears gunshots at Prospect Lake, man shot

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man was shot at Prospect Lake on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and a Sergeant with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) heard the shots fired. According to CSPD, the Sergeant heard shots being fired in the southwest portion of Memorial Park, near Prospect Lake. No victims or suspects were located at the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

2 minors thrown, 2 others injured in Pueblo rollover

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Two minors were thrown from a car and two others were injured on Sunday morning, Oct. 30 after the driver rolled the car on the west side of Pueblo. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), officers responded to Duke Street, in a neighborhood east of Pueblo Boulevard, around 9:30 a.m. after […]
PUEBLO, CO

