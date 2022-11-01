Read full article on original website
Abbott pushes his connection to San Antonio during campaign visitAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Online Scammers and their victims.Roxann ‘Rocqui’ Martinez FisherNew Braunfels, TX
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in TexasAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Spurs waive teenage star in shock moveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
fox7austin.com
Downtown Austin murder suspect arrested in north Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A man suspected in a downtown Austin fatal shooting has been arrested in north Austin. US Marshals apprehended 21-year-old Ja Vaughn Katrell Clarke, who is accused of shooting 22-year-old Demetrius James Lee Jones on Oct. 30 on East 7th Street. Jones was found lying in the street by officers and died at the scene from his injuries.
Young Texas Mom Found Dead In Office Building Bathroom — Who Was Her Killer?
The road to justice for Laurie Stout’s family was anything but easy. The devoted 22-year-old Texas mom was brutally murdered on Sept. 20, 1983 inside a bathroom stall at an Austin office building where she had worked cleaning, but it would take decades to bring her surprising killer to justice.
Texas father arrested after allegedly attacking wife, children
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A father in San Antonio, Texas, was arrested for allegedly attacking his wife and two children, officials say. According to KVEO, the San Antonio Police Department said that officers were called out to a house on Friday morning near Burleson and Hackberry streets. Officers found a woman and her two children, ages 4 and 5 years old, with stab wounds.
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
Texas father accused of attacking family, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway as police say a man was apprehended after his wife and two children were stabbed. Ray Hernandez was arrested on three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. According to an SAPD preliminary report, officers responded Friday morning […]
KSAT 12
Fight over women ends with 2 shot, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting over women ended in gunfire in a bar parking lot, leaving two people injured, according to San Antonio police. At 1:36 a.m., SAPD responded to a shooting at the Vibes Bar and Grill, located in the 2600 block of Rigsby Avenue. Upon arrival, officers...
KSAT 12
Woman’s body found beneath burn pit on Central Texas property; man arrested
SAN ANTONIO – A Central Texas man was arrested after a dead woman was found buried underneath a burn pit, according to authorities. Travis County Sheriff’s Office deputies said they received a tip on Monday about a possible homicide that occurred at a home in Leander, northwest of Austin.
13 plead guilty in DOJ West Campus drug ring case, remaining 4 face jury trial
Defendants include eight former UT students, as well as individuals not associated with the school. All 17 defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
KSAT 12
Four Uvalde shooting victims left classrooms alive. Investigators are reviewing whether a faster response could have saved them.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Investigators conducting a criminal probe into the Uvalde school shooting and subsequent law enforcement response are trying to determine whether any victims who died may have survived if police had intervened sooner.
BCSO launches criminal investigation into allegations against Josh Primo
SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirmed Friday that it has launched a criminal investigation into former Spurs player Josh Primo. The sheriff's office also has spoken with Dr. Hillary Cauthen, who filed a lawsuit over his alleged sexual misconduct. "The Bexar County Sheriff's Office has made...
KHOU
'We just are not seeing it': Where are the voters in Texas?
DALLAS — For our early release episode of Y’all-itics, just days before the election, we talked with elections administrators across the state to check the climate in their counties, early voting turnout and whether they’re expecting election day to turn into a long night for all of us.
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Oct. 28-Nov. 2, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Largest Buc-ee’s in the Universe Breaking Ground Back Home in Texas
We're bringing it back home to the Austin and San Antonio, TX area. Last year Buc-ee’s revealed that they'd be building a massive 74,000-square-feet flagship store in Tennessee. The new largest store, constructed near Sevierville, Tennessee, a town of about 17,000 people, has become the biggest in the company....
SWAT response in south Austin concluded
The Austin Police Department said one person was in custody after its SWAT unit responded to the south Austin area Wednesday afternoon.
Rabid fox found, killed in Hays County
The Hays County Sheriff's Office warned people Tuesday about a rabid fox found in Woodcreek last week. That town is just northwest of Wimberley off Highway 12.
KTSA
San Antonio Police ask for help in locating missing woman
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are asking for your help in locating a woman who has been missing since Wednesday. She is 44 year old Vangie Love Vasquez who was last seen in the 4000 block of Pecan Grove. Vangie is 5 feet 3 inches tall,...
1 dead after driver loses control and drives off bridge, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A driver is dead after they lost control of their vehicle and drove off a bridge on I-37, officials say. Just before 11:30 p.m., San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to I-37 and Southton Road for a reported crash. Police said a...
fox7austin.com
Person in custody following APD SWAT situation in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - One person is in custody following an Austin Police Department's SWAT team call out in South Austin. Around 3:30 p.m., police said the SWAT call out was in the 2300 block of Durwood. Shortly after, they said the situation was concluded, with one person in custody on...
San Antonio police release surveillance video as they search for murder suspect
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department released a video on Facebook, asking for the community's help in identifying a murder suspect. Police said on Oct. 14, San Ramon Soto was sitting in the parking lot in the 1600 block of North Flores when he was shot by the suspect seen in the video.
