Washington, DC

NBC Sports

How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors

A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

With Beal and Porzingis, why is Wizards' offense stalling?

WASHINGTON -- The 42-point margin in Friday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets marked the worst home loss in Wizards franchise history and just the 14th time they have lost by 40-plus points. While that is notable, it also served as a reminder of what this season could be like for Washington, in the sense that teams that hover around .500 tend to have high highs and low lows.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices

Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
ATHENS, GA
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 6 “NFL Legacy” Was Originally Issued to NFL Athletes And F&F

Over the years, collectors have shared detailed looks at some of the rarest sneakers on the planet. And just this week, images of yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “NFL Legacy,” have surfaced courtesy of English Sole. Player Exclusives from athletes the likes of Jayson Tatum and Luka...
NBC Sports

Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders

He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Sports

Murray's dad shares harsh truth on son's game in loss to Heat

They say you are your own worst critic. But for Keegan Murray, that happens to be his father, Kenyon Murray. After the Kings lost their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, the NBA determined in its Last Two Minute Reports that Tyler Herro traveled before his game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the game.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Sports

Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid

As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kerr's faith in Klay evident by coach's heartwarming remarks

Klay Thompson's 2022-23 season is off to a rough start. It began in promising fashion, as Thompson collected a fourth championship ring on opening night and had dreams of rediscovering his All-Star form in his first full season of basketball since 2018-19. Through seven games, however, Thompson is struggling. He...
NBC Sports

Why Kerr feels NBA coaches now doing jobs of college coaches

Steve Kerr is noticing that coaches nowadays have to do more compared to previous years. Speaking with reporters before the Warriors' matchup with the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Thursday, Kerr explained how NBA coaches have their work cut out for them. "In the league now, we are doing...
ORLANDO, FL
NBC Sports

Kerr sends message after Warriors' fourth straight loss

Looking at Thursday night's box score, the Warriors' 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center was the same as their previous three losses. Really, it was the same as most of their nine games this season. Led by Klay Thompson's plus-13, all five of the Warriors' starters finished...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip

Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports

Kerr: JK 'earned some minutes' with performance vs. Pelicans

Jonathan Kuminga should be seeing more playing time moving forward after his contributions in the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie King Center. With the Warriors resting most of their starters against New Orleans, Kuminga played 37 minutes, scoring 14 points on 7-of-12...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

