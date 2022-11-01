Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Have 3 Of The Worst Players In The NBA, According To Advanced Stats
The Golden State Warriors' James Wiseman, JaMychal Green, and Jordan Poole are currently 3 of the worst players in the league.
NBC Sports
How Al Horford wants Celtics to handle Ime Udoka-to-Nets rumors
A report that the Brooklyn Nets plan to hire Ime Udoka as their next head coach has been a lot for Boston Celtics players to process. But Al Horford is ready to turn the page. After Marcus Smart suggested he was surprised and confused by the idea that Udoka could be coaching Boston's rival despite being suspended by the Celtics for violating team policies, Horford was asked for his take on the situation Friday.
Kevin Durant Has Done Something Incredible
Kevin Durant made his 53rd free throw in a row during Saturday's game between the Brooklyn Nets and Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports
With Beal and Porzingis, why is Wizards' offense stalling?
WASHINGTON -- The 42-point margin in Friday night's loss to the Brooklyn Nets marked the worst home loss in Wizards franchise history and just the 14th time they have lost by 40-plus points. While that is notable, it also served as a reminder of what this season could be like for Washington, in the sense that teams that hover around .500 tend to have high highs and low lows.
NBC Sports
Tickets for No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 1 Georgia listed at insane prices
Want to buy tickets to Saturday's No. 2 Tennessee versus No. 1 Georgia game?. Well, then make sure you're sitting down while reading this. Tickets for the highly-anticipated showdown between the top-ranked teams in college football are listed for crazy prices on the secondary market. As of Wednesday evening, the...
sneakernews.com
The Air Jordan 6 “NFL Legacy” Was Originally Issued to NFL Athletes And F&F
Over the years, collectors have shared detailed looks at some of the rarest sneakers on the planet. And just this week, images of yet another, the Air Jordan 6 “NFL Legacy,” have surfaced courtesy of English Sole. Player Exclusives from athletes the likes of Jayson Tatum and Luka...
NBC Sports
Byron Allen prepares a bid for the Commanders
He tried to buy the Broncos. He’ll now try to buy the Commanders. According to Kamaron Leach of Bloomberg.com, media mogul Byron Allen is preparing a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders from Daniel and Tanya Snyder. Allen pursued a purchase of the Broncos, but he wasn’t among the...
NBC Sports
Murray's dad shares harsh truth on son's game in loss to Heat
They say you are your own worst critic. But for Keegan Murray, that happens to be his father, Kenyon Murray. After the Kings lost their matchup against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night at FTX Arena, the NBA determined in its Last Two Minute Reports that Tyler Herro traveled before his game-winner with 1.8 seconds left in the game.
Brooklyn Nets aggressive in trade talks involving Ben Simmons
The Brooklyn Nets have been aggressive in their pursuit of perimeter shooting while Ben Simmons is involved in trade talks, according to Ian Begley.
NBC Sports
Dubs to sit Steph, other stars vs. Pelicans amid four-game skid
As the Warriors look to snap a four-game losing skid Friday, they’ll be without four of their starters. Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins will all be on the bench while Golden State takes on the New Orleans Pelicans at Smoothie King Center. Per the Warriors’...
NBC Sports
Nike suspends relationship with Kyrie Irving; LeBron says Irving caused ‘harm to a lot of people’
Troubles keep piling up for Kyrie Irving. suspended five games by the Nets for a Tweet promoting an antisemitic movie (then his refusal to apologize for it until after the suspension), Nike has suspended its working relationship with Irving, the company announced late on Friday. Here is the full statement from Nike:
Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Terry Rozier
The Los Angeles Lakers may not seriously pursue any trades involving Russell Westbrook for at least a few more weeks, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have any ideas or that they aren’t kicking the tires on any potential deals. One possible trade partner that has been...
NBC Sports
Kerr's faith in Klay evident by coach's heartwarming remarks
Klay Thompson's 2022-23 season is off to a rough start. It began in promising fashion, as Thompson collected a fourth championship ring on opening night and had dreams of rediscovering his All-Star form in his first full season of basketball since 2018-19. Through seven games, however, Thompson is struggling. He...
Week 10 college football winners and losers: TCU stays on playoff path as Tennessee falls back
College Football Playoff contender TCU and Georgia rolled, while Tennessee and Virginia Tech fell to lead the winners and losers from Week 10.
NBC Sports
Why Kerr feels NBA coaches now doing jobs of college coaches
Steve Kerr is noticing that coaches nowadays have to do more compared to previous years. Speaking with reporters before the Warriors' matchup with the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Thursday, Kerr explained how NBA coaches have their work cut out for them. "In the league now, we are doing...
NBC Sports
Kerr sends message after Warriors' fourth straight loss
Looking at Thursday night's box score, the Warriors' 130-129 loss to the Orlando Magic at Amway Center was the same as their previous three losses. Really, it was the same as most of their nine games this season. Led by Klay Thompson's plus-13, all five of the Warriors' starters finished...
Shaikin: Baseball embracing the 'flukes' and plenty of added revenue this postseason
Baseball's expanded playoff format increases the chances of the best team not winning a World Series title, and Rob Manfred is fine with that.
WATCH: Dante Stills Iowa State Postgame
DL Dante Stills spoke with the media following the 31-14 final.
NBC Sports
What we learned over Warriors' winless five-game road trip
Usually the Warriors are the ones in the record books for all the right reasons. After their 0-5 road trip, that isn't the case. Thursday night's loss to the one-win Orlando Magic was highlighted by the Magic taking 31 more free throws than the Warriors and walking away with 23 more free points than the defending champions.
NBC Sports
Kerr: JK 'earned some minutes' with performance vs. Pelicans
Jonathan Kuminga should be seeing more playing time moving forward after his contributions in the Warriors' 114-105 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night at Smoothie King Center. With the Warriors resting most of their starters against New Orleans, Kuminga played 37 minutes, scoring 14 points on 7-of-12...
